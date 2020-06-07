2020-06-06 02:30:05

The world of Artem Chigvintsev was ‘upside down’ by Nikki Bella.

The professional ‘Dancing with the Stars’ proposed marriage to the former professional wrestler in the new episode of ‘Total Fine’, and, in his speech, he admitted that he was “completely out of your control” when you fell in love with the athlete.

He confessed: “The thing is, when I fell in love with it, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that says love is a soul unique dwelling in two bodies. You put my world upside down in the most amazing way , and I love you both, very much. There are No words that can describe how you make me feel and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunset and every sunrise with you. “

Nikki was incredulous when he said excitedly: “Artem, what are you doing? … Artem, not”.

And Artem knelt down and said: “What I’m trying to say is: ‘will You marry me?’”

Meanwhile, Nikki recently recalled a time that he told Artem that “would understand one hundred percent” if he wanted to get away from their romance while she was still “healing” separation from John Cena.

She said: “there Were certain things that he was fighting because he was still in the process of healing, but even so I was falling in love so fast for this man. I had this conversation with Artem. I said: ‘Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I’m trying to heal, but I don’t want to miss. But if you want to withstand what I’m going through and stay to my side, do it. But if you want to get away and we return to this relationship in the future, I understand one hundred percent “.

And Nikki revealed that Artem was completely behind it, when he said: “Look, I know you’re going through things, you’re healing; I want to be here to support you”.

