¡Shock! The singer Chris Trousdale died of coronavirus at the age of 34

The actor of Broadway and a former member of the boy band Dream Street died last Tuesday from complications related to the Covid-19. So what fired your family and friends.

The death of the singer Chris Trousdale shocked the art world and to his fans. At 34 years old, the artist that was part of the group Dream Street and worked on Broadway, died from complications related to the Covid-19 in the hospital Burbank, in Los Angeles, where he was admitted. According to the website TMZ, her health was affected, moreover, by an acute infection caused by streptococcus.

The news was confirmed by his family, through a statement released in the social networks of the singer, in which they expressed: “With great regret, we can confirm that Chris Trousdale, passed away June 2, 2020. It was a light to many and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and followers”.

In the statement, his family requested that “respects the privacy of his relatives in this duel” and noted that in case of wanting to make a donation in his honor be made to the ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. On the other hand, they would not give details of the cause of their death, they preferred to refer “to a disease is not revealed”.

Through its networks, Jane Gagle, those who worked with him at the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, said goodbye to his friend and told how were his last hours: “Chris was in a coma with assisted breathing when he died. He was a unique person and always filled with light every stage he stepped on. Thank you for the love you gave”.

Born in Port Richey, Florida, and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Trousdale was a performer natural: at three years old he had already risen to such a scenario. She began her career on Broadway at 8, in the touring production of Les Miserables, where protagonizaba next to Ashley Tisdale.

Later he worked in construction success as Beauty and the Beast, Wizard of Oz and Radio City Christmas, among many others. In 1999, he joined the boy band Dream Street, which included Jesse McCartney. Three years later, he began his solo career.