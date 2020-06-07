‘Shadowhunters’ and why it has all the numbers to succeed in a global market

There are channels that you sell automatically your series to the international market and others that spend more trouble. ABC Family was not in the same league as HBO and the series of cases of CBS as NCIS sold like hot cakes but that is extended with stealth, knowing that she could sell products of a lower budget like yours. Only saved Pretty little liarsthat has been a phenomenon among the youth (and still is six years later), and now

Shadowhunters

that has known how to play well your cards.

The channel ABC Family, which has now been renamed as Freeform, I knew very well that I was producing a brand known among the public as is the saga of The mortal instruments written by Cassandra Clare. That would have been a failure in the film, being unable to catch the release of Twilight a year after the end, does not mean that it did not have its parish of fans willing to create some noise. The 35 million copies sold of the six deliveries are the exact test.









It was noted that Shadowhunters it would be a success when it leaked the names of the main protagonists. Or Katherine McNamara or Dominic Sherwood, playing Clary Fray and Jace Wayland, were especially well-known but sparked debate on social networks. Just have aired two episodes and McNamara already has 252.000 followers on Twitter and Sherwood to 176,000. And, when they decided to look for actors that interpret the adult characters, nor took the trouble of looking for actors minimally known (no, there is a Holly Marie Combs as in Pretty little liars).

A movie that was a ruin





Constantin Film, the production company behind the movie with Lilly Collins and also behind Shadowhuntersnot want to repeat the same mistakes in the past. Then spent $ 60 million on the production and 60 more for the promotion that investors felt they had thrown away in the garbage when they saw the lousy collection of 90 million around the world. What would be the solution? Assume that Shadowhunters it has to be a television series that appear on television because the other operation did not work (

The chronicles of Shannara

in comparison, if you want to be a better product to finish because you want to be compared with the film). McG, who knows how to handle big budgets, understood and adapted.









Netflix, the tool is global

The goal, in the end, was not to get a phenomenon with more than 150 million at the box office american and many others in the international, but to create a product cost-effective, easily exportable, and get performance rights acquired. It is best that the operation has worked, and in large part thanks to Netflix. In the united States marked a good first week on Freeform with 1,82 million viewers, managing to keep the figures of Pretty little liars that was aired in the previous stripe (something that he never got the channel), and in the rest of the world lives in the limbo of Netflix.

The advantages are three, and very clear. When in December the giant of content bought the rights outside the united States, Freeform, and Constantin sold bump on the rest of the globe because it just has untapped markets. It also allows them to live in a limbo without hearings that we will have to see what weight they have in the decision making (what would happen if you dropped in a hearing in the U.S.? What would a life vest?). And, above all, allows them to be a global phenomenon, instantly and without different rates of viewing.











Only needed to take a look at the

trending topics

last Wednesday. In Spain Shadowhunters I was in the first few posts and had arrived at the same time that the rest of the world. In the united States issued the series Tuesday night (when it’s early morning in Spain) and, when the world wakes up, they have the new episode available on Netflix. This will prevent the different layers of followers with ads and news by pace american, the spectators who see them in their original version, others are waiting for the Spanish subtitles or dubbing, and those that expect to emit a channel in Spain. Everything gets hit, and the phenomenon is global at the moment. It may be an american series but fans of Shadowhunters on the other side of the Atlantic and the Pacific are as current as if they were from Wisconsin or California.

And, already, posts, Netflix also wins his own game. Get exclusive content focused on the youth market with a recognized brand that is sold alone for social networks without them having to spend too much money, and young people campaigning for them in their own homes. Now lack that excited about the niche to which it is addressed but Shadowhunters it has all the points to have been a failure at the box office but a junior brand, solid to the (new) television.







