Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Story, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Peaky Blinders season 5 ended with the revelation that Alfie Solomons was alive. However, what is back? We made a collection of all the information until the time.

Lovers of Peaky Blinder were delighted when Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) was resurrected from the dead at the end of the fifth season.

However, some even predict that it could come back as a new ally to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the upcoming sixth season.

Production halted

Due to the coronavirus outbreak is in progress, the BBC had to stop the creation of season 6. The new season is in post-production and there is still work to complete. The production of film and upcoming programs is delayed to ensure the protection of the crew and the cast.

There is No information from officials as to when they will restart the series.

What release date?

Unfortunately, the BBC didn’t announce a specific date for the next period of the series offensive. The production is stopped, which will affect the launch of the season. But according to sources, there are chances that year 6 will be published at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Netflix has the right of the string to transmit episodes in the United States and other areas. After you have finished transmitting on the BBC, season 6 comes to Netflix. There is good news, according to creator Steven Knight, season 7 will happen.

Cast Peaky Blinders Season 6

The following stars will return for the new season of Peaky Blinders:

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Plot

The criminal drama shows that Peaky Blinders is inspired by the story of a gang in Birmingham, England, during the NINETEENTH and early TWENTIETH centuries.

In the season, we will observe that Tommy will take revenge. We can expect that Gina, the character of Anya Taylor-Joy, you have an important part in season 6.