Camila Cabello could be infected of the virus then go to the protest | Reform

The singer and songwriter of cuban-american Camila’s Hair could have been infected of the virus that has plagued the greater part of the world after having been part of the protests against racism in the united States.

The day Camila has been in the mouth of thousands of people and even turned trend in social networks after some of the media had to know that the singer had given positive to the test.

It is worth mentioning that the information is still it is not confirmed by the singer or anyone close to her, however the rumours are quite strong as in recent days it was reported that she and her partner Shawn Mendes were to protest against racism in the wake of what happened with George Floyd.

In a video that has circulated on social networks can be observed both protesting against the abuse of judicial exercised against people of color and as a result created great indignation among their followers.

In the video and the images found on the internet, you can see the couple holding a placard in their hands with the message “Black Lives Matters”.

I just read that it was confirmed that Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello were positive for the Covid-19…

It is still rumor. But if it is real, that’s irresponsible on their part. They were protesting in the marches with many people around, I’m not surprised of that pair pic.twitter.com/VA2YLLML2t — Bieber 2020♡ (@xfuckbieberx)

It is worth mentioning that according to the images circulated it can be seen that had put their face cloths but on the other hand, it should be noted that the united States is currently the country with the largest number of hiv infections and mu3rt3s by the virus.

In their social networks has also been supporting the movementas well as thousands of celebrities, is really concerned by the terrible situation that is happening in the country.

We need a change, we cannot afford to remain silent, and we cannot afford a society that is indifferent to the pain of others”, he wrote in a publication.

Without a doubt its more than 50 million followers on Instagram we are extremely proud to support the cause, so we have sent messages of congratulations and encouragement.

