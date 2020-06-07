BTS LIVE Dear Class 2020 Lady Gaga, Michel Barack Obama Youtube LIVE streaming: schedule, how to, where to find graduation speech | ARMY | Kpop | VIDEO | Asian Culture

It is about the Dear Class of 2020. Find out how to watch live the virtual event graduation organized by the spouses Obama in collaboration with YouTube. In addition, he knows the schedules for the presentations and speeches of BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, among other artists invited

Although this transmission online was announced originally for June 6, the current context by the case of George Floyd has made it necessary to reschedule. The official account of YouTube proceeded to move the date so as not to overlap with the funeral that will be offered in honor of the african american man.

Here we will tell you the date and the current schedules, as well as the line-up of speeches and presentations.

When is the event Dear Class 2020 with BTS, Lady Gaga, Michel and Barack Obama?

The Dear Class 2020 will be held this Sunday 7 Juneafter the reprogramming, the official Memorial Service that was prepared in honor of George Floyd.

What time the event starts Dear Class 2020 by Youtube with BTS?

Don’t miss the Dear Class 2020 you’ll need to connect to the 2 p. m. (time of Peru). In the first few hours will be presented to the speeches and from 7 p. m. will give way to the “great feast” with the performance of BTS.

We then place the schedules by country.

BTS LIVE: schedule Dear Class 2020

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Peru: 2 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Colombia: 2 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Ecuador: 2 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Mexico: 2 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Chile: 3 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVING in Bolivia: 3 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 I LIVE in Argentina: 4 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Uruguay: 4 p. m.

Dear Class of 2020 LIVE in Spain: 9 p. m.

What artists are participating in the Dear Clas of 2020?

The speakers chosen to inspire the graduates are BTS, Lady Gaga, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obamain addition, the activist Malala Yousafzai.

The musical performances will be in charge of Lizzo, CNCO, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Maluma and Katy Perry.

BTS

Where to see BTS LIVE in Dear Class 2020?

The members of Bangtan are the only artist Korean line-up for this virtual event. Not only will their musical talent but who give a speech to motivate the graduates of 2020 in the united States.

The Dear Class of 2020 will be broadcast on the Internet, free of charge, by YouTube on their official channel and on the YouTube web page Learn@Home.

How to see BTS LIVE in Dear Class 2020 for Youtube?

In the official channel of YouTube Originals already was enabled streaming. You can activate the reminder (the bell that is contained in the video) to get a notification to the mobile device at the time of the start of the transmission.

What is Dear Class 2020?

Is a graduation ceremony virtual that brings together inspirational leaders, celebrities of the art world and content creators on YouTube to honor the graduates, their families and communities.

Schedule Dear Class of 2020

This is the sequence of presentations and speeches divided into five consecutive hours of transmission.

BTS will appear in the block 2 to deliver his speech and return to the scene in the block 5 for the “celebration party” by YouTube Music.

What song interpreted BTS?

Have yet to be revealed officially, the songs, the septet from south korea will present on the event. However, according to the mini-teaser from the Dear Class of 2020, the costumes that they wear are similar to the concept of the Boy with luv.

What is confirmed is that the location where you made the recording is the National Museum of Korea in Seoul

BTS on the Dear Class of 2020

The boys of BTS show off their finery for the event of graduation. It is what allows us to see the latest update to its official Twitter account.

“During these difficult times, we hope to be able to give smiles and courage. Join us as we congratulate the class of 2020”

