Black Out Tuesday, a protest musical “silent” in the networks

Leading figures from diverse fields highlighted its support for the demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the united States. Initiated through the world of the record companies, singers, actors, chefs, magazines, athletes, photographers, writers, the world of fashion, joined in and shared the day online protest called “Black Out Tuesday” with a black image background on your accounts in social networks.

The “Black Out Tuesday” it is a silent protest that emerged from the music industry but which have united representatives of all sectors, that have shown well this Tuesday his support to “The Show Must Be Paused”; initiative Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemangtwo executive of Atlantic Records, where it is called a “blackout” of its activities and reflection, and an express request, and blunt to the racism in front once and for all.

an initiative created by two black women in the world of music against racism and inequality

“In response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery and an uncountable number of black citizens at the hands of the police #TheShowMustBePaused (The Show should stop) is an initiative created by two black women in the world of music against racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the streets”, says the manifesto.

Motown Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records, Shady Records, Warner Music Group, Capitol Records, Sony Music, Universal Music, Interscope and its subsidiaries latino suspended on Tuesday its operations after the wave of indignation that led to the murder of George Floyd.

Celebrities who supported the cause

Barbra Streisand, Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman, Oprah, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Lindsay Lohan, Sylvester Stallone, Rihana, Shira Hass, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Aniston, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, Elton John, Cardi B, Hugh Jackman, LL Cool J, Sharon Stone, Naya Rivera, Anitta, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Sarah Paulson, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Lively, Gal Gadot, Celine Dion, Jason Momoa, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Mario Testino, Emma Watson, Gloria Trevi, Melissa Benoist, Daddy Yankee, Marlon Wayans, Robert Donwney Jr., Rosalia, Michael Douglas, Julia Roberts, Reese Whiterspoon, Natalie Portman, Ana de Armas, Tom Hardy, Maluma, The Rock, Timotheé Chalamet, Penelope Cruz, Megan Fox, Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton, Fran Drescher, Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Sharon Stone, Kate del Castillo, Channing Tatum, Octavia Spencer, John Stamos, Patricia Arquette, Kany García, Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Naya Rivera, Halle Bery, Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Jessica Chastain, Hailey Bieber, Shannon Doherty, Gloria Trevi, Robin Wright, Alejandra Guzman, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Tiffany Haddish, Kim Cattrall, Kate del Castillo, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Biel, David Beckham, Danna Paola, Cara Delevinge, Luis Fonsi, Aitana, Mario Casas, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland, the Beastie Boys, Carla Morrison, Natti Natasha, Jamie Dornan, the Dixie Chiks, the Spice Girls, Sofia Reyes, in fact, Cinnamon, Maffio, Kat de Luna, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Henry Cavill, Ruby Rose, Selma Blair, Brie Larson, Jackie Cross, the clan Kardashian and Jenner, Rauw Alejandro, Esther Exposito, Christina Aguilera, Pepe Aguilar, Pedro Capó, Marc Anthony, Dior, Riccardo Tisci, creative director of Burberry, Valentino, Versace, Adidas, Victoria Beckham, Carolina Herrera, Emma Suárez, Bárbara Lennie, Paco León, Maribel Verdú, Juan Antonio Bayona, Quim Gutiérrezthe writers Maximum Orchard, Blue Jeans, Dolores Redondo, Javier Castillo, Elvira Sastre, Monica Carrillo, Sandra Barneda, they used their social networks to condemn the racism.

At the national level, Cazzu, Lali Espósito, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi, Mike Amigorena, Veronica Lozano, Marley, Silvina Escudero, Gege Neumann, Paulo Dybala, Oscar González Gold, Guillermina Valdes, Sofia Castiglione, Tini Stoessel, Cristina Pérez, Fabián Cubero, Esteban Lamothe, Silvina Luna, Mariano Martinez, Gimena Accardi, Dignity, Dante Spinetta, Emmanuel all competing withe, Natalie Pérez, Nicolás Vázquez, Benjamin Vicuña, Florence V, Evangelina Anderson, Militta Bora, Maria Carambula, Candy and Mica Tinelli, Chano, Déboa D’amato, Deborah del Corral, Cazzu, Jimena Baron, Pocho Lavezzi, Jésica Cirio, Gianinna Maradona, Daniel Osvaldo, also joining in.

