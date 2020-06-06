Jessica Cediel could not take it anymore and cried for her possible operation for biopolymers

The presenter is having a difficult time because of her biopolymer operation.

Jessica Cediel is one of the most loved television presenters by all Colombians. In recent days things have not gone as she expects and this has definitely affected her considerably.

During the day on Thursday, fans of the entertainment world were quite surprised by the stories she published on her personal profile.

Jessica could not bear to remember her state of health and because of this, the tears did not wait. ” Today I am emotional, life will always give us strength and trying moments to know how brave we are and crying is allowed, and crying is worth it to download,” she said.

“Each of us has her own test and her own process and just remember that processes come in life to make us stronger regardless of what they are,” she added.

For the moment, the Bogota woman will have to wait patiently for the results that she has had with the latest surgical procedures since the material that remains in her body is not very easy to eliminate and in about a year she will know if she should be operated on or not.