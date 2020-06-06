HBO Releases Trailer For Perry Mason, The New Series Coming In June

Do you like investigative and detective series? Then don’t miss the trailer for Perry Mason, the new HBO series that premiered on the platform this June.

The North American chain is warming up engines to release one of its most anticipated series for this 2020. This is Perry Mason, the new version of starring the character from the Erle Stanley Gardner novels that already had a first highly successful television adaptation in the sixties.

The new series by Perry Mason is set in the city of Los Angeles in 1932 and introduces us to the criminal lawyer when he was still a young private detective, early in his career. At this moment the opportunity comes to him to face the most important case of his life.

Emmy winner for The Americans, Matthew Rhys is in charge of bringing Mason to life. In the early thirties, the country is recovering from the Great Depression, while the city of Los Angeles is booming thanks to oil, the celebration of the Olympic Games, or the arrival of sound films.

In these circumstances, Mason accepts the case of the kidnapping of a child that ends with the murdered little boy. The investigator will leave the skin to get to the bottom of the matter, revealing a fractured city and laying the foundations that will make him the criminal lawyer that will be later.

Adapting Perry Mason HBO it is created by Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones and produced by Robert Downey Jr. Aside from Rhys, the cast is made up of Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin, and Lili Taylor.

The new series by Perry Mason will be made up of eight chapters and will premiere on HBO Spain on June 22.