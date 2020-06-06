‘Hawaii 5.0’: The strange object that the protagonist keeps

Ian Anthony Dale decided to keep only a small article as a memento of his days filming in Hawaii.

Hawaii Five-0 says goodbye with a tenth and final season full of new crimes and challenges for the police team of the paradise island. But although the series is full of action, drama, laughter and tons of sea breeze, the protagonist, Ian Anthony Dale, is quite a simple man, because although he spent nine years of his life working on this exciting production, he only decided to keep a small object to remember your days on the paradise island of Hawaii.

The actor defines himself as minimalist because he likes to lead a life as simple as possible; In addition, he does not consider himself an actor who needs to keep his character’s wardrobe to remember his days of filming. Although he had the opportunity to take his uniform home, Ian only keeps a small badge.

I’m not one to take home the chair with my name embroidered, but I did decide to keep the plaque as a fun keepsake. In my house I am used to having only what I need, in fact even my closet is quite boring. I rarely keep an object, so it seemed symbolic to take the plate that Adam Noshimuri always used

After nine years, saying goodbye to Hawaii Five-0 was a bitter and at the same time pleasant experience, because what he enjoyed the most during almost a decade of filming and at the same time what he will miss the most, is his colleagues.



“Since I was 21 years old and working in the wardrobe department of a show for Nickelodeon, I loved the feeling of community that was generated on the set. Your peers in front and behind the camera become your family. The feeling of being part of a mechanism that requires everyone to work in sync for production to work is something really great. What I will miss the most is getting up to go to work and meet my colleagues. ”

Finally, Ian shared that working in a place as exotic as Hawaii is a unique experience as an actor since it is an island full of magic, which made him feel in a dream: “The best thing about Hawaii is the culture, the people. The weather is wonderful, every day is beautiful. In addition, half the population is of Asian origin like me, so I felt deeply welcomed by the community. ”

The latest season of Hawaii Five-0 is available on Pay TV on AXN and also stars Alex O¨Loughling, Scott Caan, and Chi McBride.