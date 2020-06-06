A new movie? Sylvester Stallone plans to release a surprise for ‘Rocky’ fans

‘Rocky’ is already part of the cult movies, and it is a favorite of many when it comes to getting up from the couch to do a little exercise. Because it has lasted so long and has been passed down from generation to generation, it has been revealed that Sylvester Stallone will release new footage from its most famous franchise, and it will be out very soon.

The first ‘Rocky’ movie was released in 1976, and surprisingly it was an unexpected success at the box office, earning more than $ 225 million at the worldwide box office with a budget of just over $ 1 million. This was the film that solidified Stallon’s career, and thanks to that he received ten Academy Award nominations and eventually won three, including Best Picture.

Now, after more than four decades, Sylvester Stallone has been revealed to premiere a Rocky documentary on the iconic film that launched him to fame. This documentary will be narrated by the veteran actor, where he will reflect on the making of the film and his experiences working on it. The documentary was written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson and is titled ’40 years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic ‘.

“The documentary is a gold nugget for Rocky fans and the casual audience. It is a delightful part of film history told by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will provide the audience with an intimate and sometimes emotional experience. We are proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new images that they have never seen before, in a mix of director John Avildsen’s home movies, test material, and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the most underprivileged film. “ Johnson said in a statement.

With the announcement that Sylvester Stallone will premiere a Rocky documentary, all fans of the Italian Stallion will not have to wait long, since ’40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic ‘will arrive in digital format on June 9 of this year.