This is what Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes looks like

The problems came to the relationship in June 2012, when Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise over his Scientology obsession, TMZ reported. Holmes decided to ask for custody of Suri since Tom Cruise’s intentions were to admit his daughter to the order of Scientology. For the divorce, Katie Holmes took many precautions and relied on Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s ex-wife, to help her through the hard process.

Beginnings of the couple

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise met in 2005 in search of a co-star for the movie ‘Mission: Impossible III’. In July of that same year, Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. A year later, in November 2006, both married in a big way at the Odescalchi Castle in Italy. Before the wedding, on April 18, 2006, Suri was born, their first daughter.

Divorce settlement

The couple’s divorce process was a very hard process in which the actress had to accept very restrictive clauses in order to be able to separate from the actor and have custody of her daughter. Among the conditions, Holmes had to accept a series of confidentiality agreements about the actor and his marriage, as well as (supposed) hard rules about not having a romantic partner until 5 years after their divorce, in addition to not relating to certain people, as published by Vogue magazine.

Agreements for the custody of your daughter

Following the divorce, Holmes broke any ties to Tom Cruise and was the primary caretaker of his daughter’s education. He asked for custody of Suri in which his father, Tom Cruise, was allowed to visit his daughter 10 days a month, according to People magazine. However, Holmes had to fulfill the requirements of his agreement with the actor so as not to lose custody of his daughter.

Suri Cruise is born

Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, in Santa Monica, California. She is the only daughter of famous actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. However, until the girl was four and a half months old, she was not shown in public. Her parents have tried to keep her private life a secret.

Childhood and divorced parents

After the divorce, Katie Holmes moved with her daughter to New York. Initially, due to her father’s Scientology beliefs, Suri was not baptized, but after the actors split, Katie Holmes decided to return to Catholic beliefs with her daughter. The relationship of both parents has been null since the divorce.

Relationship with his father Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise have been together since 2013 without appearing in public, as confirmed by US Weekly. The joint custody agreement allows Tom Cruise to visit his daughter 10 days a month, but the actor has decided to stay away from her due to the strict rules of his religion, not being part of Scientology. Although according to El Mundo, in 2016 Tom Cruise tried to resume contact with his daughter.

Relationship with his mother Katie Holmes

Since the separation from her parents and given the null relationship that she maintains with her father, Katie Holmes has become not only her mother but the greatest reference and confidant of Suri Cruise. They have built a great emotional relationship, coming to have a great connection as mother and daughter. In fact, they have even made solidarity trips together in Greece to help refugees with an NGO, according to Hello!

Media life

Although it took her time to make herself known to the world, Suri Cruise starred at the age of six in her first cover in Vanity Fair magazine, and since then has been greatly adored for her beauty and the family from which she comes. However, her public appearance changed after her parents divorced, leading to the discreet life of a normal girl in New York, far from any relationship with the press.

Education

Katie Holmes is fully involved and aware of the education her daughter Suri receives, being her priority. In fact, he has dedicated himself to instilling values ​​such as respect, solidarity, commitment, and equality, according to the actress in an interview for Town & Country magazine.

Student life

Little Suri Cruise’s academic life was a great controversy for both parents, who had different ideas for their daughter. While Tom Cruise wanted his daughter to study at home with private tutors while introducing himself to Scientology beliefs, his mother, Katie Holmes, preferred that she receive an education at a private school. But this was solved when they both divorced, which was when Katie Holmes, having the power to decide on her daughter’s education, ended up pointing to Suri at the Catholic College of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New York, where she receives a strict education, as we learned from Vanity Fair magazine. In addition, he performs extracurricular activities such as ballet and gymnastics.

Suri Cruise Personality

Katie Holmes is very concerned about her daughter’s education and, therefore, she has very controlled Suri’s tantrums, as well as her taste for luxuries, which are very limited by her mother to avoid spoiling her. Her mother wants Suri to be an independent and self-sufficient girl and to think that a good gesture is worth more than material things, as reported by Europa Press. Although from a very young age he has been seen with a very flirtatious personality.

His fatherless life

Her null parent-child relationship can not only be seen reflected in not having seen her father since 2016, because, in addition, but her mother also tries not to talk about Tom Cruise with her either in public or private life to avoid opening possible past hurts. That is why Katie Holmes takes great care with whom her daughter hangs out to avoid being asked about her father. During her growth, she has leaned fully on her mother’s family and mother.

Styling

It has been seen on several occasions that the good relationship between Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise goes beyond a mother-daughter relationship. Well, they have even been dressed the same on several occasions, as if they were best friends. As we have seen, the style of Suri is something that her mother has always taken very seriously, since she was always dressed as a little woman with her high-heeled shoes and expensive dresses. But for a while now, according to Glamor magazine, most of the clothes her mother buys for her daughter have been handmade and purchased on Etsy, a clothing-buying platform created by various designers.

Outside of social networks

Unlike many girls her age, Suri not only stays away from media life but is also prohibited by her mother from having social networks, something usual in girls her age but not so much infamous girls. In fact, even her own mother is especially careful about showing photos of her daughter on her networks.

Physical change

However, not only has his personality changed since he has not seen his father, but he has also been seen with a completely different aspect. Well, she is already a teenager, elegant, educated, and very disciplined.

Passion for fashion and beauty

Apart from her great passion for ballet, Suri Cruise has other great passions such as her passion for shoes, since at just 5 years old the girl already had more than 200 pairs of shoes, according to the magazine Hello! However, that is not the only hobby he has since he has also discovered the world of makeup. On several occasions, she has been seen accompanying her mother to various makeup stores where she has fun trying the various products, in addition to always having her fingernails and toenails painted.

