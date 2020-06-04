This is what Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes looks like

Little Suri Cruise’s academic life was a great controversy for both parents, who had different ideas for their daughter. While Tom Cruise wanted his daughter to study at home with private tutors while introducing himself to Scientology beliefs, his mother, Katie Holmes, preferred that she receive an education at a private school. But this was solved when they both divorced, which was when Katie Holmes, having the power to decide on her daughter’s education, ended up pointing to Suri at the Catholic College of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New York, where she receives a strict education, as we learned from Vanity Fair magazine. In addition, he performs extracurricular activities such as ballet and gymnastics.