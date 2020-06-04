This is Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci), an impressive and very young beauty who will give a lot to talk about

She is not yet 16 years old but she already has an army of more than 30 thousand followers on Instagram. Last year she did her first job as a model for one of the big Italian firms. This season that campaign has seen the light and it is impossible not to speak of the beauty of Deva Cassel. Of such a stick, such a splinter, says the Spanish proverb, and this is confirmed by her genes. Monica Bellucci (her mother) and she are like two drops of water and it is only a matter of time that the young woman follows in the footsteps of other celebrities (and splinters) like Kaia Gerber.

If your mother is one of the most impressive and recognized beauties in the world and your father is an actor with class and style, you have many ballots to have a spectacular image. Whether due to genetics, luck, or just naturalness, the truth is that Deva Cassel, daughter of the marriage between Vicent Cassel and Monica Bellucci, is a discovery that we had not properly noticed. Probably her youth has a lot to do with it, she did her first job as a model when she was only 14 years old (she was a few months away from 15), but that campaign has not seen the light of day until this year.

She was born in September 2004, a few years after her parents married in a discreet ceremony in Monaco. St Vincent and Monica were one of the most admired couples in Hollywood for their glamor and stability. Their love lasted 14 years, which was the result of Deva and her sister Leonie (six years younger). Both were educated away from the spotlight, even more so seven years ago when a couple of actors separated. Since then, both Deva and Leonie have stayed away from public life until Deva wanted to try her luck in the world of modeling last year.

So I was about to turn 15 years old. Monica Bellucci accompanied her at all times during the photoshoot and the filming of the advertisement. She was the one who gave the approval to this first work for which many have already recognized the skills of the young woman. And her mother is very cautious about it. In February of this year, coinciding with the launch of Shine, the Dolce & Gabbana perfume for which Deva has lent her image, Monica Bellucci stated in the Le Monde newspaper that it was simply a campaign: “She goes to school. try the experiment they suggested. I think she wanted to prove to herself that she could enter the world of work, that she had the ability to work with adults, and that she was capable of handling it. “

However, it is undeniable that Deva has spectacular beauty and an overwhelming charisma that comes to light every time she lets herself be photographed. Also, it’s not uncommon to see her at fashion week, attending shows, and taking her place in the front row. Maybe one day, maybe not too far away, we will see her take her first steps on a catwalk. Although the issue of minors is a sensitive issue that is not alien to the world of fashion. The parade of young people under 16/18 years old is not allowed.

At the moment you already have the most basic tool that genetics has given you. Her beauty is very (very) reminiscent of her mother. Monica Bellucci is and will always be a reference and comparisons are inevitable every time Deva Cassel uploads an image to her profile. “She is as beautiful as her mother,” says one of her followers. “She is the improved version of her mother, ” writes another. Her angelic face, her piercing almond-shaped eyes, her perfectly drawn full lips, her dense curly and chestnut mane … are more than enough reasons so that one day the aspirations of the very young Cassel pass by following in her mother’s footsteps.

Deva Cassel’s handling of social networks also says a lot. A few months ago she decided to privatize her Instagram profile when she exceeded 3,000 followers. Next, she opened a new public account where a simple glance accounts for her intentions. In her public profile, she has more than 30 thousand followers for just a handful of posts that show her splendid in front of the camera. A model poses that only confirm your skills. Being applicable (and very true) that which is said: “of such a stick, such a splinter” we cannot lose sight of the splinter, because we will have a reference for a while. Recall that Monica Bellucci continues to climb the catwalks and star in magazine covers around the world (and with good reason).