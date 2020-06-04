Sharon Stone impacts in a mini bikini at 62 and showing her “chubby”

The sensual actress caused dozens of sighs to be seen in a tiny swimsuit that only covered what was necessary while enjoying the sun.

Sharon Stone does not let the pandemic prevent her from starting the summer celebrations, sunbathing by her pool, and turning on social media by showing off her excellent figure in a tiny bikini.

The ” Bass Instincts ” actress urged her millions of fans to “stay safe” as she celebrated Memorial Day weekend in the United States from the comfort of her own home.

At 62, she posed in a revealing crochet bikini in two poolside photos shared on social media. One shows the Oscar nominee resting with her dog Bandit, while the other sees her wearing a metal helmet.

She also shared a message thanking members of the armed forces for their service; Although, as some commentators pointed out, Memorial Day honors those who died while serving, not all veterans.

Her followers did not take long to fill her with flattery and point out that she still has that body that hypnotized a few decades ago.