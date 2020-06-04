Christina Aguilera poses SEMIDESNUDA; light the networks with spectacular PHOTO

The beautiful singer seduced her fans with two images in which she is seen sunbathing during this quarantine
Cristina Aguilera has left her followers speechless after sharing on her social networks a couple of photographs in which she appears half-naked; The postcards ignited social media and quickly went viral.
In the images, shared on Instagram, the beautiful American singer is seen enjoying the sun wrapped in a white towel, the only garment she wears: “ Stay comfortable and calm, “ the actress also wrote on her social network.
The photographs became a success since they have already exceeded 314 thousand “ likes ”, and accumulate more than 3 thousand comments from followers; even the actress and friend of Cristina Aguilera, Halle Berry reacted to the publication with three red heart emojis.
The #DiaryDares challenge
The beautiful singer and songwriter have started a challenge from her social networks; the #DiaryDares aims to support its followers to external their feelings in the current context of a health emergency.
Cristina Aguilera, 39, is in solidarity in this way with all her fans who are in isolation right now, due to the Covid-19 pandemic :
“ At this time it is essential to go deeper, listen to ourselves and create a ‘safe space’ for each other … to share our current or past experiences ( difficulties or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we want to live when we leave this, and what we want to leave behind,” wrote the American singer.
The interpreter of “ But I Remember You “ highlighted in a publication on their social networks that their friend Demi Lovato has joined the challenge.