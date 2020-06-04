A department, Simona Halep’s first investment

The Romanian Simona Halep does not forget the hard moments that she had and how she overcame herself until reaching success in professional tennis. The current number two in the world reviewed her beginnings and told what she bought thanks to the first important money she received.

Simona Halep has 20 WTA singles titles. She won Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. Her beginnings were hard and she does not forget them. Lately, success has been on her side more often.

“I didn’t take a car or an expensive house. I bought a small apartment to have money and invest in myself, “Halep told the BT Talks podcast. This is how she responded when asked about the investment she made with the first important money in tennis.

“Tennis is a very expensive sport, you have to invest, take risks and nobody guarantees you anything. My father never imagined that she would not reach the top. And I’m not saying it now, that I’ve been successful. I really don’t think I’ve ever thought about it, despite the difficult times. Maybe she thought she couldn’t take it anymore, but that’s when I started making my first pennies, ” said the tennis player, who was also number one in the world.

Halep said she always considered investing in a good coach, even if it was a more expensive foreigner. “You always want to buy with the money you earn, but you have to stop that instinct,” she explained.

Psychological instability

Halep has been criticized in the past for being psychologically unstable during major games, such as the Grand Slam finals in which she was defeated.

Romania’s best current player responded openly to criticism.

“They said that Halep gives in quickly, is mentally unstable because she doesn’t care. I never entered the field with the idea of ​​losing. If I don’t care, I don’t play. No one forced me to play tennis when I was a child. In fact, I was trapped and suffering right now. I could not give the performance for which I prepared myself ”, she assured.

For success, 100%

“If you are responsible and 100% dedicated, it is impossible not to be successful, I will sign it for you,” said Halep, who has been in tennis for more than 20 years.

“I always appreciated the people next to me and I am convinced that they were the best. I took away all the positive and after the farewells with all my coaches, I always kept the best, “she said.