10 Lily Collins looks that make her a fierce and chic fashionista

Talking about Lily Collins is talking about one of the actresses who is giving something to talk about thanks to the incredible work she has done since we first saw her more than a decade ago on The Blind Side playing Collins Tuohy, Sandra’s daughter Bullock in fiction. Since then, we have seen her participate in various productions playing different roles such as Lucy Pace in Priest (2011), Snow White in Mirror Mirror (2012), Clary Fray in Shadowhunters: Bone City (2013), Rosie Dunne in Love, Rosie (2014) or Marla Mabley in Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

Something that has marked her career is that within the actresses of her generation, Lily is a reference of the style in any of its facets, either in the red carpets or in her daily looks: few have been the times in which Lily has not It has shone with some of its outfits.

Her style has changed since she formally started in the world of acting; Back then it was all skater skirts and sneakers, but now Lily has established herself as a true fashionista, which is why we always see her wearing outfits from some of the most recognized and respected designers in the fashion world.

Despite everything, Lily has admitted that she still feels complex about herself, but that over time and with the help of conversations with her mother, she learned to embrace these “imperfections”: in her particular case, she has never been a fan of their eyebrows.

“I think we all want to fit in at an early age, and we alter things about ourselves that we consider different in order to belong and one of those things is my eyebrows. They were so thick and big on my face, I wanted to change them. We must understand that those ‘rare’ things are precisely what make us beautiful and stand out above the rest. ”

In that same interview, the actress commented a bit about her inspirations when dressing, the things that are a priority for them when it comes to choosing an outfit for their daily life, or for a major event.

“My style is classic, daring and constantly changing. When I get dressed I always think of my grandmother, because she didn’t have a lot of clothes but she knew what she liked and how she wanted to feel ”.

There is no doubt that Lily applies this when dressing, we can see her in jeans with boots, in short, Miu Miu dresses in sandals, or wearing imposing outfits from Zuhair Murad, Givenchy, Reem Acra and you can perceive comfort that it feels in its different facets.

Today we wanted to celebrate Lily’s incredible style, that’s why we brought together 10 of the best looks we’ve seen her wear.

1. Casual and chic for everyday life

We wanted to start with a simple look, but Lily adds all her power to elevate it to another level. Wearing dark gray skinny jeans from Mango, Nordstrom Rack ankle boots, and a black turtleneck sweater from H&M, Lily creates a basic look. However, by adding accessories like a long gray jacket with an H&M collar and huge sunglasses, Lily keeps her look from being boring and adds a sense of elegance.

2. All a lady of royalty

As the daughter of Phil Collins, Lily in some ways already belongs to the royalty of the music industry, but in this Cartier signature polo event , Lily looked like a true monarch thanks to the dress designed by Johanna Artiz , accompanied by designer Stephen Jones hat .

3. Angelic face = angelic look

Despite having played strong and challenging roles, Lily Collins’s face has never lost its finesse, making it a joy to see her enhance her sweetness with fashion. At a Miu Miu show, Lily wore this retro mini dress with an embellished Peter Pan collar and a metallic silver crossbody bag, all from the firm.

4. Bambi Girl

A few years ago, sweaters with patterned cartoon characters had a boom around the world. Of course, few looked as good as this Bambi sweater dress, designed by Givenchy, that Collins wore when she attended a signature show at Paris Fashion Week in 2013.

5. A tuxedo for the lady

Few are the times when Lily decides on a tuxedo for one of her appearances, but when she does, she manages to grab attention thanks to the good fit and the perfect combination of her makeup and hairstyle.

6. Spring Lily

Lily dazzled in a chic Ralph and Russo couture gown with pink sleeve detailing and intricate embroidery at the Santos de Cartier watch a launch. With this look, Lily managed to combine spring with winter and that it did not result in nonsense.

7. Princess at the Golden Globes

It is impossible that this list was not this impressive look that Lily wore in 2017 when she was nominated for the Golden Globes for her role in Rules Don’t Apply. This Zuhair Murad dress made her one of the best dressed of that year.

8. Jeans for life

With this simple look, Lily showed us that you can attend an haute couture show with a classic outfit and still capture all eyes. The key? A top with a striking print.

9. Boho chic

Playing with different types of the dress allows you to have a wide margin of action when stepping on the red carpet of an event, or simply go to a restaurant for dinner. The arrangement is what makes Lily look majestic and in keeping with the Okja premiere in this red dress.

10. Camp at the MET Gala

tribute to Priscilla Presley at her wedding to Elvis Presley was the look for which the actress opted for last year’s MET Gala, from the long gown with a train that stretched several meters to the bouffant hairstyle with Delicate flowers, even feline stripe makeup, endless false eyelashes and pastel brush strokes on the eyelids.