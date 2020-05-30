Woody Allen criticises the actors of his latest film

In the midst of promoting her movie A rainy day in New York, Woody Allen has renewed his agenda of interviews with the international press. Unlike last year, the director of Annie Hall now addresses all sorts of topics, including the accusations of sexual abuse against him. There is an obvious reason: two months ago he published apropos of nothing, their memories.

Next week, the film, A rainy day in New York city premieres on streaming in Great Britain, one of the many countries where the ribbon with Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning has been able to go on the air. In the united States, it is known, has not been exhibited due to lack of distributors after that Allen broke her contractual relationship with Amazon.

The film has been an unexpected box-office success in the world, especially in the midst of the pandemic, with few rooms open. In total has raised around $ 20 million.

In an interview with the british newspaper the Guardian, Allen referred to the actors who expressed their refusal to continue working with him in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment. Remember that the director of Crimes and sins he has been accused twice of child abuse against his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Until today, justice has been absolved of responsibility.

In this regard, Allen said: “The actors have no idea of the facts and cling to a safe position, public, and selfish. So it is like are: files a report against me became the latest fashion”. Some of these actors are Colin Firth, Mira Sorvino, Timothée Chalamet, and Rebecca Hall, the latter two present on A rainy day in New York.

Without going more far, in their memories, Woody Allen made a strong accusation against Chalamet, who said he would donate his salary from the tape to help the victims of abuse. “He swore to my sister (a producer of Allen’s films) that he had to do it because it was nominated for an academy award for Call me by your name, and he and his agent thought he had more chance of winning if you put in my, so they did,” we read in the book that is now available in Spanish in the online form on Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Books.