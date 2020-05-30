The singer-songwriter Fehr Rivas is holding firm to the ‘rockmántico’

From Los Angeles, the singer-songwriter, michoacan Fehr Rivas was linked with newspaper EL DEBATE to hold a fun interview that included some music that you can enjoy in the social networks and web page of this journal.

During the conversation, he shared with pride the details of your production, The luxury of dreaming, which formally made her debut as a soloist; the tour that was referred to by various cities, along with other performers, as well as of their projects.

The madness. About how have been your days of quarantine, the native of Morelia said that has passed through all the phases mood, but that has done well. Currently maintains a positive attitude, but before he got to feel a little anxiety for not knowing already or what to do.

Points out that unlike other of his fellow performers that they wrote a lot in this time, he struggled to compose, because his mind was scattered, but now is when it begins, with everything that was feeding on these days, to translate it into songs.

The perfect fusion. The ‘rockmántico’ describes it , beyond a gender, as a philosophy of life, that he was able to experience thanks to the influence of their parents.

“I am fortunate to have grown up in an environment full of music. I grew up with a lot of romanticism, Roberto Carlos, Armando Manzanero, Los Panchos and Pedro Infante, because my father loved that music, but on the other hand had a mom who listened to Timbiriche, Flans, and Luis Miguel, and very father because Luis Miguel, who was the first artist who merged my two worlds, the pop side of my mother and the romance of my father, there I said, this can be done and generate something unique,” he says.

He recalls that he reached the rebellious stage of adolescence, where he found the rock with your adrenaline pumping and push, and it was their motivation to create, to their 16 years, his rock band, which added to the sensitivity of the romantic lyrics.

Thus was born Crossings, grouping with which he performed in concerts Mana, Camila, Jesse & Joy, Motel, Elefante, Natalia Lafourcade and Áleks Syntek. Even, they played in a carnival of Mazatlán, with a great response from the public.

“(It was) The romance beyond the ‘I love you’, ‘I miss you’; it was this romanticism of the sensitivity, also to recognize when we’re sad, alone and distressed, all those feelings that as humans we live, but we do not share much. Right now, with social networks, everything is good, but few people share that other side, then, with my music, I want to give this opportunity to share”, he stressed.

In pursuit of that chance a professional has had to make sacrifices, like leaving your country and family, he faced a new language, and had to hold on to be true to himself.

“In a world where you are saying what you need to hear, what is the song and genre that are trendy, you start to influence you and make you falter. The challenge is to be true to oneself, because to be so you attract people who think like you, and that is something that I really like and has worked for me.”

About your proposed musical debut, The luxury of dreaming, describes that it is the fruit of a life of emotions that has taken shape in letters. The production, by Beto Vargas and Alejandro Speranza, includes the topics The luxury of sound, Poison, Magic and G-Spot. When he started to promote this last, many were outrageous, but the title points to the G-spot is in the heart. “It is to burst someone and reach the ecstasy when you connect with the soul,” he explained.

Focused. This year he was scheduled to present the album, but the current situation in the world has led him to think about where you are going to go now. He explains that there is that have sensitivity to what is happening and what is needed. Says that it is to restructure, because you want to get a new song in which follows everything that happens and in his case, is put together a situation sentimental that you have.

In mid-July plans to roll out another simple and close the 2020 with one or more or the disc. In 2021 want to do a tour in Mexico, and it is because of the coronavirus postponed a in Mexico and the united States together with singers Juan Solo and Kurt.

“I was going to be great because we had dates in Puebla, Querétaro, Guerrero, Toluca, More-lia, Tijuana and Mexicali. Had we many dates, but always had to stop and it was the most responsible for putting pau-sa. All of that led us to be doing concerts digital. In my case, I do the Thursday rockmánticos and John makes the Wednesday karaoke.”

On the grounds that keeps him striving to achieve his aspirations in the music, he responded that “foolishness, because this is my passion and I can’t be me, would die”, and took the opportunity to recommend the movie The secret in their eyesthat exemplifies an important message that focuses on what we can change, the less the passion.

He says that moving to Los Angeles, has had the good fortune of having discussions with major figures of the international show, among them, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Phobia, and Fito Páez, thanks to the work with its producer, Beto Vargas, and gradually prepare you for when you come to give an invitation to work with any of them, be ready.

Adds that she admires and is in love with Mon Laferte and I would like to collaborate with her. And you don’t see very far away that possibility.