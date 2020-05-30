Sarah Michelle Gellar won’t appear in the reboot of Buffy vampire slayer

The news that Sarah Michelle Gellar would not appear in the reboot of the series “Buffy vampire slayer”, sat down as a jug of cold water for the most loyal fans of the series.

Gellar played the main character in the original series that lasted seven seasons (1997-2003) and that ended up becoming one of the best series of all time, even made a spin-off series called “Angel“.

In the past summer it was announced that there would be a reboot of the series and made the fans split into two camps, one that wanted this to happen, and another felt that the legacy of the series should not be touched.

“Buffy vampire slayer” follows a teenage girl named Buffy (Gellar) who discovers that he is the Chosen in a long line of warriors whose purpose is to fight against supernatural beings. Throughout the series, Buffy struggles to balance his duties as chosen with the normal life and everyday. Now, almost 16 years after it was issued the end of the series, Fox are looking to take to the vampire slayer back to the small screen.

Joss Whedon will return to executive produce the reboot, and although they have not yet revealed details of the plot, the current plan is to introduce a windbreaker african american.

Unfortunately, although no casting has official begun, the fans should not have hope that Gellar returns to dusting off more vampires.

Gellar wants what’s best

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Gellar stated that it would not be in the reboot of Buffy vampire slayer. Believing that he had already told enough about the history of Buffy, explained that he preferred to take a step back and let the series develop without it. The actress also added that doesn’t know anything about the next project, but that he wanted the best for the series.

“I don’t know anything about it, honestly. I think that is a great story and I am glad to re-tell, and I hope that people see it. But, you know, I have told my story with her.”

Although not yet revealed the official details, Owusu-Breen explicitly stated that its version of the series will not return to tell the story of Whedon, but that will take place approximately 20 years after the original series and will focus on a vampire slayer is completely new. Owusu-Breen assured the fans that the series Whedon will not be altered.

Approval of some actors

Some of the actors most beloved of the original series, as Alyson Hannigan or David Boreanaz they expressed confidence in the new series.

Fans of Gellar expected her to participate in the new series, but has the opportunity to move forward and develop their own identity without using its source material as a crutch. However, an appearance of Buffy would be welcome, if Gellar is involved, even in a small cameo. Without a concrete direction for real in the series, fans should expect more news about the reboot.