The value of journalism in the positive in times of Coronavirus

The Journalism of Solutions, is a global phenomenon that motivates the media in the world, a deeper commitment to the current challenges.

Since eleven years ago On the Positive is a pioneer in Hispanomérica visibilizando solutions to specific problems that make up “the other reality”, the positive that exists but there is that show.

Now we are accelerating certain changes in the journalism industry, both in the way in the background. But also in society in general, are getting ever more authoritative voices that opt for a more constructive direction of reality.

It is the case of the scientist Matt Ridleythe multi-faceted canadian Steven Pinkerthe discloser Johan Norbergthe physician Hans Rosling, the historian Yuval Noah Hararithe entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gatesthe editor Arianna Huffington or, the lawyer and former first lady Michelle Obama.

In this regard it is worth noting a recent interview that Enrique San Juan, a journalist specialised in new technologies, team member In a Positive and founder of Internet Community, which makes our editor Jorge Dobner.

Dobner looks at the role that comes to play the Journalism of Solutions, all the more important in the current context of a public health emergency, as needed to implement solutions and to listen to the talent.

A speech pro-positive is necessary to combat certain threats to our democracy as is the extension of the fake news. Already in 2011, when this existence was not such Dobner spoke in his book “Truths” changed in the presence of a few truths, manipulated, lies at the end of the day, imposed and often directed from the highest spheres to confuse and avoid discern reality as it is.

It also warned of the danger of contamination by the media allowing themselves to be dragged by the power of the exclusive culture of immediacy.

In times of crisis, this may be the opportunity for the necessary reforms also in journalism, opting for a social role and educational for their audiences. There are indications that it is happening, but there is still a way to go.

