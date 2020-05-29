The Politician 2 already has a release date on Netflix, and first images

Read more►Amaury Nolasco, the actor of “Prison Break” returns to play a criminal in “Hightown”

we back 6/19 View this post on Instagram we back 6/19 A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on May 18, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

When re-election campaigns?

Within a very short. As forward TVLine, Netflix will premiere the second installment of this series, the next 19 of June, that is, within a month. By the looks of it there will be a break temporary, with the former high school student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is now attending the university in the city of New York, where he will seek to take a charge in the Senate to face Dede Standish (Judith Light).

@pinetree89 took a nice photo

“It was supposed that the re-election of Dede was easy” begins the official description of this new season, “but Payton, who sees this as the next step in his road to the Presidency, you must decide what type of politician he wants to be ultimately to be successful, even if it means exposing secrets or lies.”

Read more►Interview with Melissa Barrier, the protagonist of “Life”: a series that promotes the latino culture and conquest Hollywood

Bette Midler will be the head of cabinet of Dede. Gwyneth Paltrow repeats her role as the mother of Payton, Georgina, and also returning in the roles of Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James) and Rahne Jones (Skye). In the following images – with new poster included – you can see them all as they are gearing up for a new war policy:

image.png

You may also like

Florence Rose and Marito Altamirano you recommend five series and movies that are tendency on Netflix