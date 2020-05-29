The perfect salad of the model Miranda Kerr to lose weight

The supermodel australian Miranda Kerr, best known for having been one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret from 2007 to 2013, is the mother of three children, and his 37 years holds a figure of spectacular.

His great secret, as she herself has revealed, are the salads and a strict diet based on vegetables, fruits, and vegetables.

And is that despite her age, Miranda could resume her modeling career to maintain her spectacular figure without the passage of time to do effects.

A glass of water with lemon

For the exmodelo, it is ideal to start the day with a glass of water with lemon, a refreshing drink and hydrating with that you get also an extra dose of vitamin C, it takes nothing more to get up. This drink helps to start the digestion process and cleanse your digestive system and bowel.

Then, eat your breakfast, a green smoothie, toast gluten-free bread with avocado or pancakes oatmeal and banana.

“I love the healthy food, everything is natural, organic, no processed food and harmful. My body is a kind of temple to care for and keep you healthy (…) treatment for at least 80% of the food consumption in a day are vegetables and fruits, the rest is one that another sin, in particular, the chocolate”, told in an interview.

The salad is ideal

Miranda Kerr also said that his favorite dish is the salad with any protein, especially the roast chicken.

In the case of the salads, these are the ingredients ideals of your food pyramid: spinach, cabbage, cucumber, olives, celery, parsley, cilantro, sunflower seeds and pine nuts.

She also recommends that you chop the ingredients very finely and to the dressing uses lemon juice. So define it your secret for keeping a figure spectacular also adds a high dose of yoga, an exercise that she loves.

