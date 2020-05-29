The high season of red carpets: who are the stylists who dress the stars

The Golden Globes opened the season of awards in Hollywood. We followed the Critics ‘ Awards, and will soon be the Grammys and the BAFTAS, to culminate in the long-awaited Academy Awards, the event of the year. There is precisely where the stars spread all your glamour, and for this they have a team that takes care of every detail, led by the stylists most coveted in the industry.
Then, the 14 stylists that celebrities trust their style to conduct a look at the carpet red of international awards.
Has 510 thousand followers in Instagram and in her trust from Nina Dobrev, Margot Robbie, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, until Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, and Sophie Turner.
Is Brooklyn and one of the last looks I created was that of Margot Robbie in the latest installment of the Golden Globes. The actrix wore a piece of Chanel that combined the sequins and a skirt of white silk with pockets.
With over 72 thousand followers, fashionistas continue to journal your posting, Rebecca is working with actresses who had their big chance in successful television programs.
In its portfolio of celebrities who rely on their talent are Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh, Lily James, Billie Piper and Stacy Martin.
Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Lili Reinhart, Gal Gadot, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfreid are some of the celebs who rely on Elizabeth Stewart.
Has 192 thousand followers on Instagram. At the Golden Globes, Cate Blanchett chose her again for her outfit: a design of Mary Katrantzou in pastel yellow pleated with a large embroidery on the top and sandals from Stuart Weitzman.
Has Gwyneth Paltrow as a client and as a friend. She chose her outfit for the Golden Globes, which was criticized by many and praised by others. This is a dress signed by Fendi made in tulle with ruffles in brown color.
Other celebs who dressed up and who changed their look is Saoirse Ronan, as well as the sister of top model Cara Delevingne: Poppy.
The canadian Leslie Fremar has gone from intern Harper’s Bazaar to stylist of red carpet for the stars. Celebrities that rely on their critical eye for dress are: Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Connelly, Lea Seydoux!, Nicola Anne Peltz.
In this latest installment, the actress Charlize Theron wore a design by Christian Dior in green with a bustier and black jewels and shiny crystals Tiffany & Co, being one of the highlights of the gala.
Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have 251mil and 177mil followers respectively. Are a duo of stylists that Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel, Cara Delevingne, Camilla Hair, Rachel McAdams, Ciara, Gwen Stefani, Amber Heard, Lily Collins, Hailee Steinfeld trust blindly.
The preferred of the two is JLo, with which you can play with different styles and international brands like Versace, Georges Hobeika and Elie Saab, among others.
From Justin Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Busy Philipps, Amy Poehler, Kaitlyn Dever up Olivia Wilde, Karlie Kloss, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lashana Lynch, there are many celebrities who rely on the super-stylist Karla Welch, who has 252 thousand followers and a verified account on Instagram.
In the latest installment of the Golden Globes brought out the styling of Ana de Armas, who wore a dress paillettes princess style in midnight-blue signed by Ralph and Russo.
Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke, Jodie Smith, Zoe Saldana, Emma Stone and Amy Adams are the main referents of style, Petra Flannery. They trust the expert to attend the best galas and awards ceremonies.
So it was that Reese Witherspoon chose her and dazzled all in the delivery of the Golden Globes in a white dress with mermaid signed by Roland Mouret, jewelry by Tiffany & Co and Christian Louboutin shoes
This hair stylist is in charge of show off the wardrobe of Lupita’nyong or, Lucy Hale and Meryl Streep.
For the latest installment of the Critics ‘ Choise Awards, Lupita’nyong or attended the red carpet with a design of Michael Kors halter neck made in leather, eco-friendly and skirt of silk, all in brown color.
Samantha McMillen, with headquarters in Los Angeles, is the stylist of choice Elle and Dakota Fanning, Brie Larson, Daisy Ridley and Michelle Pfeifer.
To be the stylist of these recognized actresses, the call for any event. One of his looks most remembered was the dress worn by Brie Larson in the presentation of Avengers Endgamesigned by Celine, in lilac silk with jewels that were chosen as a nod to the plot of the film.
Ariana Grande, Jameela Jamil, Celine Dion, Zendaya Coleman, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, are the callers to Law Roach to assemble her wardrobe for the red carpet and important presentations.
Actress Zendaya dazzle myself with his look at the Critics ‘ Awards with his yoke fuchsia skirt and silk by Tom Ford.