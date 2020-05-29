“Sex and the City 2” celebrates 10 years and up to now there are no signs of a sequel | PHOTOS | united States | the USA | the US | Sarah Jessica Parker | Cynthia Nixon | Chris North | NNDC-NNES Film

The series “Sex and the City” it is considered by many as one of the best that were released at the end of the decade of the nineties. Based on the book of the same name written by Candace Bushnell, the first episode was broadcast by HBO on the 6th of June 1998 and came to an end on the 22nd of February 2004 with a total of six seasons.

The plot of the program was centered on the love life and professional of a group of friends formed by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

“Sex and the City” he said that the cameo appearance of several celebrities such as Donald Trump, Jon Bon Jovi, Alanis Morissette, Matthew McConaughey , Sarah Michelle Gellar , Hugh Hefner, and Lucy Liu.

THE BIG SCREEN

Fans of the programme came in a massive way to the cinemas when it premiered the first film of “Sex and the City” on may 13, 2008. The tape, which would be a continuation of the series, it became quite a success among their followers.

The acceptance of the film caused the producers to pioneer a second movie that premiered on may 27, 2010. “Sex and the City 2” managed to raise $ 31 million in its first three days in theatres, but was described by critics as “boring” and “a stab in the heart” for their defenders.

The plot of the second tape revolves around the life of newly-married Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris North), as well as the sudden temptations that could put an end to the marriage. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is now struggling to be a good mother, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) changes of career, and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) takes up his relationship with Smith.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The Pánfila, María Victoria Santana, grateful for the support to his father of 81 years

The Pánfila, María Victoria Santana, grateful for the support to his father of 81 years