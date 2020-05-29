Mark Hamill will come out of retirement to play Skeletor

At the end of last year, Kevin Smith announced that he would bring back he-Man and the Masters of the Universe with a new animated series for Netflix, but shortly after he surprised everyone when he revealed that Mark Hamill would be the voice of Skeletor.

On this topic, we have that the project director was recently in a podcast of IMDb where revealed that Mark Hamill decided to come out of his retirement to the world of voice acting to play the main antagonist of the franchise (via ComicBook).

And although Mark Hamill is mostly known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, has an important history in the voice acting, that alone is enough to see that she has been the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, and many projects of the Universe Animated DC, Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, the gorilla Skips in Regular Show, and the Watcher in the video game series Darksiders to name a few projects.

This is great news for the fans to know that the actor will come out of retirement to give voice to Skeletor since that will certainly give a unique touch to the character that threatens the peace of Eternia.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation does not yet have a release date on Netflix, but has an interesting voice cast that in addition to Hamill includes Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham and more.

