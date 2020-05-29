Katie Holmes in ruin “humbles himself” and ask for help to Tom Cruise

“/>

The prolonged quarantine world by the coronavirus has made the resources of Katie is exhausted and has to resort to his ex.

It seems that even the rich and famous are suffering from the effects of the pandemic COVID-19, with reports that Katie Holmes is desperate for cash, as their savings for their shares in television and film have almost been exhausted.

According to the magazine InTouch, Katie, age 41, has taken the decision “humiliating” to resort to her ex-husband Tom Cruise to ask for money, and the source described her as “in financial ruin”.

“Katie was proud of to get away from Tom without to ensure a financial agreement is considerable. But in hindsight, that may have been a big mistake, ” said the source.

In addition, the pandemic coronavirus is probably making you the star of Dawson”s Creek will repent of his divorce from his ex, movie star.

“Katie has huge expenses and is not receiving a steady paycheck from movies or television programs at this time. It is not only in her career as an actress that has stalled, “ the source added.

After your divorce, high-profile Tom, 57 years old, the reports allege that Katie receives$ 400,000 a year for child support for their daughter Suri, but didn’t get anything more than your separation.

In addition to television, the actress earns a lot of money with appearances at regular events and sale of products, a source of income that has also been disrupted due to the blockade.

And after its separation from the actor Jamie Foxx, it seems that Katie has no other choice but to seek the help of your ex. “It’s humbling,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the devout scientologist Tom Cruise has admitted that he played an important role in the separation of his family.

After his painful separation from Katie and his estrangement from his daughter Suri, the actor confessed that he “could have handled things better.”

“Did I make mistakes? If. No matter who you are, life has challenges … if someone judged me harshly, okay. Not even judge them harshly for doing so, “ said Tom in 2012.