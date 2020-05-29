Josh Boone has hopes of a trilogy of New Mutants

The filmmaker Josh Boone it was one of the directors most sought after in Hollywood after the success of The Fault in Our Starsand it was no great surprise when he entered the draft of a superhero movie. The New Mutantsa horror film for teens, about mutants that bent the genre, it seemed to fit perfectly and, for a time, all seemed well with the project. It wasn’t long before things began to get strange. The failures of some of the movies X-Men of Fox and a sale to Disney seemed to throw things in the air, and the film was delayed repeatedly. The rumors of new touch-ups and disagreements with the study seem to have been fake, but this helped to give shape to a narrative that seemed to be that the film was in free fall.

Now, after having been rescheduled so many times that a lot of people are encouraging you to just come to Hulu, The New Mutants is finally getting a media campaign in preparation for heading to the cinemas. And now that speaks openly about the movie, Boone you don’t mind the background noise. Still hopes to make more movies New Mutants if this is successful.

“Finally, after all this time, I was able to make the film MY New Mutants, and I’m proud of it, “he said Boone to SFX Magazine. “What I hope now is that it will be successful enough for the study to allow me to complete a trilogy. I have everything planned out“.

The first trailer of The New Mutants it premiered in the fall of 2017 and got a reaction exciting the fans, as it was meant to explore a corner of the most horrible of the territory, worn out. At that time, the movie was a release date in April 2018, but with X-Men: Dark Phoenix gaining complications and delays during the production, The New Mutants was delayed in a similar manner. To further complicate things, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the franchise X-Men, as well as the pandemic of coronavirus that closed the theaters in all over the world.

Despite the fact that the movie currently has a release date of August 28th, many fans are concerned about if that movie actually hit theaters on that date. The film is starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik and Charlie Heaton como Cannonball with a young and talented cast that also includes Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Behind, Alice Braga and many other