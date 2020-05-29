7 flashy gimmicks in movies and series (which nobody ever noticed).

29 may, 2020 17:14

There were many occasions in which creators of movies and series to mislead the public with tricks (infiltrators). In this note, we show you some.

Whether by personal issues of the actors, or by decisions of the creators, sometimes the movies and series contain certain tricks implicit that seek to trick the audience. Most are successful and it is on this note that you’re going to get to know them.

1. Julia Roberts is not posed for the iconic photo of “Pretty Woman”

One of the tricks of the most striking in this list: more than one person will have in mind the image of the poster for the film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. But what is certain is that in the place of Roberts, posed another woman and hit your face by means of a mounting.

2. The character of Myrtle, the llorona, “Harry Potter”, it was not really a teen

Shirley Henderson, the actress who gave life to the remembered character, served 36 years in 2001, a few days after the premiere of the first film of the saga. She played (very well) to a teenager of 14 years.

3. The voices of the babies in “Rugrats” not made by children, but adults

There were No minors in the cast who put their voice to the characters of the famous series of children. Elizabeth Daily was the name of the person who did Tommy, Kath Soucie, of twins Fili and Lili, Cheryl Chase, Angelica and Christine Cavanaugh, the voice of Charlie.

4. Rachel McAdams wore a wig for her role in “Girls heavy”

There are those who believe that the actress had to dye her hair to bring to life one of the characters most remembered of his career: the evil Regina George. But no, McAdams wore a wig blonde throughout the filming.

5. The protagonist of Modern Family was about to give birth to twins when he recorded the pilot of the series

Julie Bowen was two weeks from giving birth to their children, but the creators of the series managed to your huge belly will not be noticed. And if you pay attention, you see how in all the scenes he covers his belly carrying clothes or baskets.

6. In the second part of the trilogy of Batman (The dark knight) changed the actress who played Rachel Dawes

Katie Holmes gave birth to Rachel in “Batman Begins” and everything seems to indicate that his exit from the trilogy was due to his nomination for the “Golden Raspberry” (the “anti-Oscars”) for his performance. In his place, who joined the cast was Maggie Gyllenhaal.

7. Elvis Presley never showed his true color of hair

While this latest “hoax”, does not happen in a movie or series, it is more to highlight it. The legendary singer had hair of a golden blonde, and there are a few pictures of him with that look. Every two weeks it turned black.

