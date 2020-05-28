Tricks of makeup to look like a ‘celeb’ on the ‘red carpet’

The key to a makeup of red carpet will be in to show off a flawless skin, which is perceived to be flawless before high-definition cameras, the flashes and the lights that are normally present in these events. That is why Carly Fisher, makeup artist Olivia Munn, shares some tricks to achieve the perfect beauty look that your also you can look where you go –especially if you have a special event–. Would you like to try? Remember that with practice you will become an expert, you just need to follow these tips to make your complexion look flawless as that of a celeb.

©@carlyy.fisher

Trick #1: Prepare the skin

As reviewed by The Sroom the expert commented: “The comprehensive care of the skin is crucial to achieve the perfect makeup”, that’s why the first step will be to clean the face with products with purifying, to stop your complexion free of impurities.

Trick #2: Use an exfoliating gel

Use a soft exfoliating gel, and will serve to improve the skin texture and shine, helping to eliminate the dead skin cells that can interfere with the makeup. Apply it on the complexion clean, giving small circular massages and remove it if necessary with a towel or water.

©@carlyy.fisher

Trick #3: it Nourishes the face and the contour

To continue, apply all over the face, a moisturizer that you can mix with serum to get a greater wetting and to achieve a touch extra of natural glow. Use a soft paintbrush, to make sure you get all the area of the face, in a circular motion and wait for it to absorb fully. Finally apply a serum especially for the eye contour, with gentle touches to freshen up the area and thus you will avoid that is to make cracks or folds to you when you place bases and concealers.

Trick #4: Use base and cream blush

It is recommended that when using products for the skin care base oil, the use of a foundation and a blush cream for the application to be uniform and smooth. Avoiding that quarter or marking of lines, inappropriate product of the cosmetic powder. Apply the foundation with a brush starting from the center of the face outward, sliding with ease over the face ultra-hydrated and free of residue. He then proceeds to enhance your features with a contouring smooth and finish seal with flushing the area of the cheekbones.