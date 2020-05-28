The sensual and acclaimed presentation of Faloon Larraguibel in “Dancing for a dream”

Vimal Kumar
The former girl “Yingo”, Faloon Larraguibel, had a triumphant return to television in “Dancing for a dream”, program of Channel 13. his performance was so convincing that elicited praise on social networks and in the jury.

With a snug red suit, Faloon he played with his dancer, Francisco Chavez, the classic “Dirty“Christina Aguilera, with a complete choreography. He earned 26 points and was only surpassed on the day this Tuesday by the Stupid and Sexy Spiderman.

I loved the energy with which this woman entered the program“said the affidavit Francisca García-Huidobro. “She’s beautiful always, I loved your presentation and dance. It was great“he wrote in the Instagram program officer.

The performance in full herethat Channel 13 called “theexplosive and sensual“:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WF8ZHAaaux8(/embed)



