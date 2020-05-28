The sensual and acclaimed presentation of Faloon Larraguibel in “Dancing for a dream”

The former girl “Yingo”, Faloon Larraguibel, had a triumphant return to television in “Dancing for a dream”, program of Channel 13. his performance was so convincing that elicited praise on social networks and in the jury.

With a snug red suit, Faloon he played with his dancer, Francisco Chavez, the classic “Dirty“Christina Aguilera, with a complete choreography. He earned 26 points and was only surpassed on the day this Tuesday by the Stupid and Sexy Spiderman.

“I loved the energy with which this woman entered the program“said the affidavit Francisca García-Huidobro. “She’s beautiful always, I loved your presentation and dance. It was great“he wrote in the Instagram program officer.

The performance in full herethat Channel 13 called “theexplosive and sensual“:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WF8ZHAaaux8(/embed)