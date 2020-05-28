The message behind the new look hair by Michelle Obama

When you talk about the last public appearance of Michelle Obamawe have to analyze his impressive mane curly bathed with ombre. Although it would appear that it is simply a change of look, this bet for your curls, natural is much more than a simple aesthetic choice.

Michelle Obama bet by a hair curly that many now see as a sign of liberation, as said in the podcast 2Dope Queens that your concern during your stay at the White House with regard to his mane, it was just to keep it healthy and not to lose the hair. There are many african-american women that will smooth the hair to be able to function normally in the world of work, so that she has now followed in the footsteps of Naomi to the bet for your hair natural could be without a doubt a gesture of empowerment.

The curls, in addition to add volume to our hair, are a powerful distinctive strength, claw, and vigor. Taking advantage of the emergence of the former first lady in the Essence Fest in New Orleans encased in a mono sleeve and short pant palazzo custom made designer Sergio Hudsonwe look at the evolution hair Michelle up to dare with this revolutionary hair curly that sends a message of liberation to the world.

In 2008, Michelle sported a mane bob short worthy of an actress of a romantic comedy. The former first lady is not allowed to see in your hair-any trace of its towering curls.

Michelle Obama opted for a mane flattened in the that the molding was key.

Two years later, wanted a picked up in their curls were perfectante controlled.

We do not want to even imagine what that had to cost to keep that fringe, one of the biggest nightmares of the one who has the curly hair. Yes: we speak from experience…

Michelle chose to comb back his mane, something he had already done in the year 2009 in the supper of the State.

This picked up informal and casual suited him really well to the former first lady.

It is not surprising that Michelle confessed that on occasion he had feared for his hair, as we see with the mane perfectly smooth that, after having passed through the plates, was then moulded to draw these waves broken.

This alisadísimo hair with a finishing wet will feel great, but it is the time in which your hair had the smoother appearance of his career. The grimace that we’ve captured without wanting to (what we swear) we imagine it would be set during the straightening process of your hair, dreading to see dozens of strands crawling on the ground asking for help.

And returned to the complicated bangs, this time reinforcing the waves broken even more.

Michelle is awesome now with its more natural look is up to date.