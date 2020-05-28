The Harrison Ford more adventurous again with his dog on the billboard U.S.

Adaptation of the story and namesake of Jack London, this tape has the direction of Chris Sanders, who made his debut with a film non-animated after his work in Lilo & Stitch (2002), How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and The Croods (2013).

The Call of The Wild into the gold rush american to tell the story of survival of an explorer, played by Harrison Ford, and a domestic dog is taken to the north pole as a handle sled.

Fans of horror will have an appointment this weekend with Brahms: The Boy II, which is the sequel of The Boy (2016).

Again with the leadership of William Brent Bell and now with Katie Holmes, taking over for Lauren Cohan as a main character, Brahms: The Boy II returns to the big screen the story of the sinister and scary doll porcelain Brahms.

The mexican Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría make up the stellar pair of The pills my boyfriend, comedy between surreal and romantic directed by argentine Diego Kaplan (Two plus two, 2012).

Hank (Camil) seems to be the perfect man to settle once and disappointments of love Jess (Echeverria), but this gentleman hides a little secret: suffers from mental illnesses of all kinds, something that will come to light, much to her dismay, during a vacation in which you forget to carry their medications.

The actress pop up, Anya Taylor-Joy, with Spanish blood and English by his mother and scottish and argentina by his father, is the main figure of Emma, an adaptation of the novel with the same title by Jane Austen.

Games romantic and mischief sentimental with Emma as the center are the basis of this film that he has directed the director Autumn de Wilde, who presented his opera prima in the film, after a great career in the world of video clips.

Source: EFE