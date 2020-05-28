Related Video you might be interested in



The day which Jordan found to Dennis Rodman with Carmen Electra











Dennis Rodman and Peggy Ann Fulford

Dennis Rodman and Peggy Ann Fulford (NBA/Special)





Dennis Rodman he led a life eccentric throughout his career as a leading professional, due to its multiple festivities or travel shooting to Las Vegas, the fines from the NBA and the Chicago Bulls, in spite of this, managed to make a fortune of us $ 27 million. After his retirement continued to generate a million dollars a year to attend conferences, events and dens; however, that great fortunes disappeared a few years ago and it was not precisely by wasting your money.

In 2000, The Worm met Peggy Ann Fulford, better known as the black widow of the athletes, who was presented by one of his friends and that would be responsible for the former Chicago Bulls is declared to be in bankruptcy.











© Provided by Millennium





Who is the black widow?

Peggy Ann Fulford he was a financial advisor who allegedly had several titles at Harvard and who boasted of having a wide portfolio of clients such as artists and athletes such as actor Cuba Gooding Jr, former basketball players Jermaine O’neal and Shawn Marion, and the former player of american Marvin Jones.

When he fell to the ‘black widow’ by all the scams it was announced that none of the customers had mentioned they were advised by herbut in addition Dennis also fell for their lies other athletes: Travis Best, and Rashad McCants of the NBA and Lex Hilliard and Ricky Williams of the NFL.

How it fell into bankruptcy Dennis Rodman?

Dennis Rodman had full confidence in Peggy and her husband, who had no knowledge until security code of your home, in addition to handling all of your bank accounts.

When The Worm was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2001, they dedicated a few words in his speech as a thank you: “Peggy King, Elkin King, these boys, the family, to me they are taking care these days. Thank you.”

A year later he began to leave everything to the light after Rodman had no light in their department of Florida, so he decided to call his attorney Bradford Cohen, who learned that also had failed to pay five million of the policy of your life insurance; these two facts made that will raise their suspicions that something was not good in your finances.

In that same year he was sued in the court of the county of Orange, California for failure to pay child support for four months for 800 thousand dollarsduring this legal process it was discovered an expense in the store Victoria’s Secret, which Rodman said it was “a site in which I have never been or bought”.











© Provided by Millennium





Several of his clients began to report to Peggy for fraud, because according to Sports Illustrated we found 85 bank accounts and 20 shell companies, several with the name of Dennis Rodman.

In 2018, judge Keith Ellison ruled 10 years in prison to Peggy for scamming their customersamong them, Rodman, the more affected; but also the accused had to pay 5.7 million dollars to each of his victims.

A year later of this statement, Dennis filed a lawsuit in Florida to ask for their compensation money, which she has delivered.











© Provided by Millennium





