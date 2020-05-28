Seberg (2019), Benedict Andrews. Critical

Kristen Stewart stars Seberg, a ribbon of clear societal and historical connotations that delves into the rights movements in the 60’s

Seberg is a biopic about the actress Jane Seberg, very popular in his time, to which he was not too well in his personal life due to your friends some ‘desirable’. Very good actress, sure enjoyed doing this role.

Argument

Jane Seberg is a great actress known in half the world. Known to Hakim Jamal in a plane and soon, she engages in the defense of the rights of african americans.

But the FBI is on the lookout for.

The Movie

Kristen Stewart has the physique and talent to play the star of À bout de souffle, the film that Godard, who brought her to fame.

A tape would be more interested in the social content in other artistic factors… a role that is sure that the actress was happy to interpret. Correct, yes: it tells the story with a certain sense of rhythm, is more or less faithful to the history and vicissitudes of the heroine feel more for the actress (very well) that by the qualities of the script.

To highlight something, the production design: very well recreated that spirit and atmosphere of Los Angeles in the sixties.

Our Opinion

If you fall ill, the authorities who abuse their power (without putting acronyms), perhaps we find grace. For me: a biopic of the use.

Yes, Jane Seberg had a very bad and not fair. Little more.

A movie made for the showcasing of the actress, take advantage of it fully.

Technical Data Sheet

Original title: Seberg

Year: 2019

Duration: 96 min.

Country: United States

Address: Benedict Andrews

ScriptBy : Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse

Music: Jed Kurzel

Photography: Rachel Morrison

Producer: Automatik Entertainment / Bradley Pilz Productions / Ingenious Media. Distributed by Amazon Studios (USA)

Gender: Drama. Intrigue

Sharing: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’connell, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, Zazie Beetz, Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Jade Pettyjohn, James Jordan, O Darius William Blain, Robin Thomas, Yvan Attal, Fatimah Hassan, Victoria Barabas, Laura Campbell