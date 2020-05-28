Recommendations: The best films of A24

A24 it has become one of the leading independent straps more successful, continuing with the special of productions to enjoy at home in these times, we leave some of their best productions:

–The Witch: It was the film that launched the stardom and put the spotlight on the young promise of Hollywood Anya Taylor-Joy, directed by Robert Eggers this movie of 2016 surprised to the critics and the audience, the story, set in 1630 follows a family who are God-fearing in New England, exiled from his people, are tormented by a witch in the forest, with burgeoning threats.

Hereditary: Considered as one of the films most terrifying of recent years, tells of the fall of the family Graham after strange events change radically their lives, after the death of the mother of the matriarch, with many twists and turns.

–The Killing of a Sacred Deer: Enigmatic and difficult to visualize, managing a psychological thriller to be very effective, following a cardiac surgeon played by Colin Farrell, whose abandonment leads to the death of a patient, do not imagine that the consequences and mistakes of his past will have tragic consequences for his family.

– Moonlight: Winner of the Oscar as best film, follows a young man of humble family that lives in Miami at the time that the drug cartels are waging in the city a real battle, having to deal with the issue of their sexuality, trying to mature and be accepted in an environment rather hostile and complicated.

–Good Time: Starring Robert Pattinson tells the story of a possible bank robber who is desperate to free his brother from jail, facing multiple challenges and emotions.

– Uncut Gems: Produced by A24 and Netflix, Adam Sandler received multiple compliments, the criticism they give one of the best performances of his career in this dramatic production of the crimes, is still a jeweler who decides to make a bet very high risk that it could lead to the greatest of their successes, but the consequences for him, his family, and his adversaries could be enormous.

