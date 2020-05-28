It gives the Nourishment, Kylie Minogue, Pastora Vega and June Valverde

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


My only books were women’s eyes; but only I ensearon follies.
Thomas Moore

STELLAR MOMENTS
The timeliness of this may 28 is marked in Facts of Today by the names of Just, Germán and Margarita and for the american writer Ian Fleming, author of the novels of the famous 007 agent.

In Spain it is celebrated on the Day National Nutrition.

Ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1937 is based in Germany the company Volkswagen; in the same year and day opens to traffic the bridge Golden Gate in San Francisco; in 1987 he landed a young German, Mathias Rust with a Cessna plane in full Red Square in Moscow.

Character of the day

Thomas Moore (May 28, 1779 – march 27, 1852). Irish poet famous above all for “The Last Rose of Summer”. Represents all the prestige of the national poetry of ireland. Robert Schumann and Hector Berlioz were some of the famous composers who set music to his poems.

Their phrases

“There is in the world bitterness that heaven can not heal”.

“The man goes around the world looking for what you need, and when it comes to your home finds it”.

“My only books were women’s eyes; but only taught me crazy things.”

“Bees stop humming when resting on the flowers; of equal way, the radical enmudecen when they come to occupy their positions in the House of Commons”.

“O poverty! You are the source of human art and the great inspiration of the song of the poet.”

Also were born may 28, the american writer Ian Fleming (1908 – 1964), the leading lady Comfort BeautifulThe Fornarina“(1884 – 1913), the singer is australian Kylie Minogue (1968), the former mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani (1944), actress Pastora Vega (1960), the american political Marco Rubio (1971) and the Spanish actor June Valverde (1990).

Saints of the day

Just, name of Latin origin that means “fair”.
Germánname origin German meaning “one who is a man of war”.
Margarita, name of Latin origin that means “that which is a pearl.”

As would a roman…

Ut desint vires, it est laudanda voluntas.
Although we fail the forces,
you must praise our will.
Ovid

The joke

Mosquitoes should not suck blood
should suck fat.

Graffiti

The inventor of the mirror poisoned the human heart.

Saying

While you empincas, the more ass you see.
(Mexico)

To read and meditate

Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has chosen gladly to otorgaros the kingdom.
Luke 12,32

The man who has committed a mistake and corrects it,
commits another major mistake.
Confucius

The heart is the one who gives,
the fingers only spread.
Proverb from Zaire


