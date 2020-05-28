Dennis Rodman was not always ‘the worm’ we all met

Remember that almost everyone has Dennis Rodman is that player’s super tattooed and hair colors. The player that did the times of squire to Michael Jordan, with a mission very specific and doesn’t need to score to be decisive in the future of a party. Defense and rebound as a way of life. The ring, for other. But what is certain is that ‘The Worm’ was not always such. For a long time it was, plain and simple Rodman.

When Dennis Rodman came to the Chicago Bulls in 1995, he did so with two NBA titles in his bag, both made with the uniform of the Detroit Pistons (that back-to-back 1989 and 1990), with two presences in the All-Star Game (1990 and 1992) and two awards Defender of the Year (1990 and 1991). In other words, only remember the three championships accomplished together to Jordan (the three-peat between 1996 and 1998) is not fair to the legacy of Rodman. His step by the computer of the state of Michigan and the San Antonio Spurs, which gradually already started to be ‘The Worm’ which we all know, also deserves remembrance, as well as some of their best matches in the look offensive.

Before his legal problems, his flirtation with the alcohol, his adventures and misadventures with his (ex)wife, Carmen Electra, his first steps in wrestling, and his visits to North Korea, it is not risky to say that Dennis Rodman was much more focused on the basketball. Doing a review of his career at the individual level, there are five parties of the wing-pivots that stand out above the rest. In the five was in double digits in annotation and rebounds. And in four of them played in the Detroit Pistons post back-to-back.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkMEkb4xX8Q(/embed)

Top 5 parties of Dennis Rodman

Detroit vs. Denver – 1991: 34 points, 23 rebounds and 2 steals.

Detroit vs. Portland – 1991: 20 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Detroit vs. Orlando – 1992: 18 points, 27 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 cap.

Detroit vs. Charlotte – 1992: 19 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 stopper.

Chicago vs. Philadelphia – 1996: 10 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 plugs.

The Dennis Rodman more focused playing in Detroit

The documentary of the Bad Boysseries 30 for 30 of ESPNhad as protagonists to those Detroit Pistons that marked an era, and gained the reputation of “bad boys” of the NBA. Had the adventures of an iconic team through interviews with players of that template, in which everyone agreed that, despite popular belief, Dennis Rodman was not far from the most badass or follonero of that locker room. Neither on the pitch nor off it.

When in 1989 Rick Mahorn changed the Detroit Pistons for the Minnesota Timberwolves with the occasion of the draft of expansion of the NBA, Dennis Rodman took a step forward as the specialist defensive team. Became the new dog of prey of the Bad Boys. But not ceased to be in the shadow of other peers with a label of problematic much more marked. Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer took the palm, and Rodman was in his role in his role.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOMKqwsEm8g(/embed)

The numbers also speak

While throughout his career he averaged a few numbers of 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his seven seasons in Detroit had an average top scorer of 8.8 points, including his second campaign in the League with 11.6 so many and a wonderful 1991-92 which was their best figures with 9.8 points, 18.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Like it or not, Dennis Rodman will always be remembered as one of the best reboteadores of the story, if not the best. His constancy in this section, statistical during the best stage of your career to abala.

1991-92 (Detroit Pistons): 18.7 rebounds

1992-93 (Detroit Pistons): 18.3 rebounds

1993-94 (San Antonio Spurs): 17.3 rebounds

1994-95 (San Antonio Spurs): 16.8 rebounds

1995-96 (Chicago Bulls): 14.9 rebounds

1996-97 (Chicago Bulls): 16.1 rebounds

1997-98 (Chicago Bulls): 15 rebounds

These seasons as being a true magnet for the launches failed coincided with the decline scorer of a Dennis Rodman that it wasn’t always so specialized.

1987-88 (Detroit Pistons): 11.6 points

1988-89 (Detroit Pistons): 9 points

1989-90 (Detroit Pistons): 8.8 points

1990-91 (Detroit Pistons): 8.2 points

1991-92 (Detroit Pistons): 9.8 points

1992-93 (Detroit Pistons): 7.5 points

To have your number retired by the Detroit Pistons and being part of the Hall of Fame are two good ways of recognizing the other Dennis Rodman. Neither better nor worse than the more popular and in the media. Simply, the other Dennis Rodman.