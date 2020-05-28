Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market to re-open June 1, with restrictions News

Chip and Joanna Gaines say tearful goodbye to ‘the Fixer Upper’

closeVideo

Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to ‘the Fixer Upper” for the hit HGTV show end of the episode, thanking the spectators for their support, and even remembering Chip and Joanna’s first date, which included a magnolia tree.

Get all the latest news about the coronavirus, and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ready to shop till you drop?

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas will be reopening to the public on June 1 with the new health and safety protocols in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The mall closed in March, shortly after the outbreak of world COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.

CLICK HERE TO subscribe TO OUR NEWSLETTER lifestyle

“Together again — June 1! While you’ve been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and pleasant as possible,” the Magnolia brand announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

OREGON FAMILY to THE PUBLIC to VOTE FOR the NEW COLOR of the HOUSE goes VIRAL

In accordance with state and local guidelines, companies in the market are limited to the capacity of a maximum of 50 percent within each building, while the workers must wear masks and gloves. In addition to frequent cleanings of the facilities, single-use, menus, floor markers to promote social distancing, instructions for only one direction of flow through the buildings (when possible) and the reduction of seats can also be employed.

“As we move into this new season, we have to remember that all of the best things of the house, the family, friendship and good food — are still the best things,” Magnolia said in a statement. “We are grateful to be a part of this community, and will continue to do everything possible to care for each other.”

Before the pandemic hit, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. it is said to draw around 30,000 visitors each week. (Getty)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX lifestyle NEWS

Before the pandemic hit, the expansive market of the property of the former star of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” according to reports, attracted close to 30,000 visitors a week.

the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott allowed shops, restaurants and movie theaters to re-open to the public in a limited capacity on May 1.

the launch of The Gaines next Magnolia of the Network has also been delayed due to the coronavirus health crisis. Originally scheduled to air in October, the debut has been pushed back to a yet-unannounced date.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS STANDING of the CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE