Beyoncé will give the commencement speech next to Obama

NEW YORK — Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest stars for the ceremony, a virtual graduation YouTube that will also include the Obama.

YouTube announced on Tuesday that Beyonce will give an inspirational message for the graduates of 2020 in the event, “Dear Class of 2020” to be held on the 6 of June at 3 p. m. (eastern time) and will be broadcast on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama also will speak at the celebration virtual that will include participations of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, the general director of Google Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, the former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato and more.

“Dear Class of 2020” will also have musical numbers of BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.