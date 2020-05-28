Beverly Hills wears Louis Vuitton and meets Miranda Kerr, Millie Bobby Brown and Alicia Vikander

There is No week in the city of Los Angeles not have an event label, and last night was the ward (or city) of Beverly Hills who dressed himself in full regalia. Why? Louis Vuitton decided to mount soiree to present the collection “Unveiling of LouisVuitton X” and so it displaced dozens of familiar faces. A embarazadísima Miranda Kerr found himself face to face with Orlando Bloom; Milie Bobby Brown showed that his passion for fashion is still present and Alicia Vikander made act of presence as a good brand ambassador of the that is.





Nina Dobrev

With a look of little summer, the actress opted for a jersey double-neck along with a mini-skirt high-rise sequins. Garnished the mix with some heeled booties with laces and the famous mini bag Capucines of pedería multicolor.





Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier has a unique style and impeccable, and part of his “fault” has your hair stylist Danielle Nachmani (sister of Arielle Charnas, aka Something Navy). Black-and-white, the actress wore as no one is a cropped top in stripes along with a skirt of tube type tulip.





Riley Keough

The version most sport, came from the hand of Riley Keough, with a set of jacket and miniskirt tricolor padded along with a shirt to emulate the snake-print. His feet broke with everything and dressed with military boots with a metal tip.





Miranda Kerr

A embarazadísima Miranda Kerr gave the best of himself and opted for a simple minidress black. The garment was decorated with precious stones of color in the upper area of the neck and combined with some high heel sandals type gem (to set with your bag Capucines).





Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander is cool so that your outfit cut out of black skin left no one indifferent. To break the monotony of this tonality, the protagonist of Tom Raider combined the set with the bag Capucines in nuclear white.





Millie Bobby Brown

We know that Millie Bobby Brown typically get years above with their outfits of the red carpet and yesterday was not for less. The actress just 15 years, it appeared more with her mini-skirt rose, her leather jacket and her heavy makeup.





Pictures | Gtres