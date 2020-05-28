10 Movies Sci-Fi original Netflix if you like what’s it’s Supernatural!

There are an overwhelming number of movies in Netflix at this time, and even when you limit your search by gender, it can be difficult to find exactly what you’re looking for. We put together a list of Sci-Fi original look no further.

May 28, 2020 · 09:46 hs

Fortunately, we spent an overwhelming amount of time selecting the best films possible to convey to that you do not have to waste time rummaging around on the platform.

Then, if you’re looking for the best movies of Sci-Fi Originals on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place.

1 – iBoy

After being shot while asking for help to try to stop a violent attack against his girl from high school, a child of 16 years wakes up from a coma and discovers that fragments of his smart phone have been embedded in his brain, giving him powers of a superhero.

Using this knowledge and technology to get revenge on the gang responsible for the attack.

2 – The Titan

A military family is involved in an innovative experiment in genetic evolution, and space exploration.

3 – TAU

Once was a vagrant street-smart, Julia (Maika Monroe) is the last person captive, a body and a mind to be exploited in an experiment fatal. The only thing that stands in the way of your freedom is a TAU, the advanced artificial intelligence developed in secret by Alex (Ed Skrein), her captor sociopath and enigmatic.

TAU is armed with a battalion of drones and robots that automate the futuristic smart home and laboratory of Alex, walls lined with screens, which is transported visually from the grassy plains to the depths of space.

4 – the Annihilation

The husband of a biologist disappears. She presents her name for an expedition in an area of environmental disaster, but can’t find what you’re expecting. The expedition team is composed by the biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, a surveyor and a linguist.

5 – The end of everything

A desperate man tries to return home with his pregnant fiancée after a mysterious apocalyptic event that turns everything into a chaos.

6 – Dumb

Saloon. Forty years from today. A city of turbulence of immigrants, where East crashes into West in a Casablanca of science fiction.

Leo Beiler (Skarsgard), a bartender dumb has a reason and a reason alone to live here, and she disappeared. But when the search of the Leo takes you to the depths of the city, a couple of american surgeons (led by Rudd) appear to be the only track recurrent, and Leo can’t tell if you can help or who you should fear more.

7 – IO

Sam (Margaret Qualley), one of the last survivors in a Land of post-cataclysmic, is a young scientist dedicated to finding a way for humans to adapt and survive, instead of to leave your world.

But with the shuttle scheduled end to leave the planet towards a distant colonia, his determination to stay is rocked by the arrival of another survivor, Micah (Anthony Mackie).

She must decide whether to travel with him to join the rest of humanity and start life again, or stay to fight for the survival of the Earth.

8 – Extinction

A family man is plagued by dreams of loss, but their dreams turn out to be more prophetic than paranoid when the planet is attacked by an invasion out of the world. While fighting to protect the people he loves, he discovers a hidden strength that can keep them safe from damage.

9 – Bright

In Los Angeles, the humans they live with orcs and elves in a world where there are fantastical creatures. The police officer of LAPD, Dayl Ward, is the first police human who has as a partner to the police officer orc Nick Jakoby.

When Ward is triggered by a orc and Jakoby does not capture the shooter, wondering if Jakoby escaping from the companion orc. During a patrol, Ward and Jakoby arrest a man who says that there is a prophecy and that Ward is blessed.

Meanwhile, Internal Affairs is pressing Ward to find the truth about the escape of the shooter so they can fire Jakoby.

10 – Anon

In a world without anonymity, or crime, a detective meets a woman who threatens their security.