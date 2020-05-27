¡Uncensored! Kris Jenner details his active and passionate sex life (Photos)

Kris Jenner that can be considered to be the mom most famous of the tv, told -uncensored – details of its active and passionate sex life at 65 years of age.

Drafting MiamiDiario

Kris Jenner, it is also considered to be the best manager of the U.S. because he managed to found a media empire from the filtration of a video sex her daughter Kim Kardashian in 2007, from the same transformed her into a socialite influential and very powerful with more than 172 million followers only on Instagram, explained glamour.mx.

Since that time, Kris Jenner he manages the careers of her daughters, Kourtnet, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, while still at the head of the production and promotion of his reality television family Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The sexual life of the matriarch of the clan Jenner -Kardashian

It is known that from the 2014 Kris is the pair of Corey Gamble, a businessman of 40 years, whom he met 6 years ago, at a party of designer Riccardo Tisci.

Gamble has been involved in Keeping Up With the Kardashians once in a while, and has gone with Kris to a red carpet,the reality is that not much is known of this entrepreneur that occupies the place that left, Bruce Jenner before becoming Caitlyn.

According to Kris they they are together despite having 26 years of differences because your chemistry of sex is unstoppable.

Even on one occasion said to her friend Faye Resnick, ‘I don’t know what happens to me, but I think that is not normal because whenever I want to, I understand…’

You may also be interested in:

It shakes the White House! The seer says that Donald Trump knows that he’s going to kill and talks about the future of the USA (Video)

What goodies to avoid a divorce? Letizia receives from travel to Cuba to an iPhone of 70,000 euros

It’s a reality! We’ll show you the projects most terrifying and disturbing of robotics