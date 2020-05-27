To 10 years of the end of “Lost,” the series that changed the history of television

This Saturday will mark 10 years of the issuance of the bittersweet chapter double that marked the end of Lost. That remembered fiction was the one that marked the beginning of a new era on the small screen for its bulging budget, the complexity of its plot, its disruptive narrative technique and, especially, for having converted in the first series “viral” on the internet.

With production from J. J. Abrams and dashes out of the minds of the creative duo formed by Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof, the six seasons and 121 episodes of Lost they are an inescapable reference to the time to explain the process of transformation that suffered the television fictions until you get to the point where they are today, with quality standards that were previously exclusive to the cinema.

Until its debut on ABC in September of 2004, the sitcom was the format prevailing in the air television in north america and was reserved for the signal and premium cable HBO the honor of having the drama series more widely praised, with titles such as The Sopranos, The Wire or Six Feet Under.

Since its inception Lost it was a great bet, with a cast coral with up to 14 characters protagonist, a production design mammoth taken place in Oahu, Hawaii, and a pilot episode cost record for the time, between 10 and 14 million dollars.

The average chapter was in the order of $ 4 million; a figure that still ranks in the top 20 of the series more sides of the story.

Lost featured a cast of multicultural that showed clearly an ambition of its creators to transcend borders and reach impact planetary, with Matthew Fox as the familiar face, coming from estelarizar the popular series Party of Five.

His character, the traumatized surgeon Jack Shephard, was one of the 70 survivors initials, with dog included, of the flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines, which fell to an island in the Pacific while he was on the route Sydney-Los Angeles.

Natural leader, Shephard was put in charge of a motley group whose ranks included the fugitive Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), the unfortunate Hugo “Hurley” Reyes (Jorge Garcia), the con man James “Sawyer” Ford (Josh Holloway) and the mysterious John Locke (Terry O Quinn).

Other important figures were the iraqi Sayid Jarrah (Naveen Andrews), marriage in south korea-Sun and Jin Kwon (Yunjin Kim and Daniel Dae Kim), the rocker Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan) and the pair of father and son african-american Michael Dawson and Walt Lloyd (Harold Perrinau and Malcolm David Kelley).

As soon as they step foot on the island, events, unexplained and supernatural began to happen: the before prostrate in a wheelchair John Locke could walk, there were polar bears in full tropical climate or a black smoke assassin charged the life of some other character.

Heir-as an endless list of titles of the current TV – the classic Twin Peaks David Lynch, Lost was relying on the genre of mystery, fantastic, with each season adding new dead ends in a labyrinth full of questions.

Was it a coincidence that the plane would fall on that island? Are you alone in it? What have in common all of the survivors? What binds them to that place? What is special and, more specifically, what is this island?

These and many other questions were building up in a plot that left crumbs here and there for the public to interpret, elucubrara, aventurara solutions.

Lost he was a transgressor from his elaborate breakdown of the story both in space and time with devices narrative as the flashbackthe flashforward and the flashsidewaythat expanded the boundaries of the story.

However, were his countless references to scientific, philosophical, mythological, mystical-religious and literary the returning crazy fans and that they exploited to the maximum the boom of the internet 2.0, the blogging and forums on the web.

Concepts such as the struggle between good and evil, life beyond death, fate, or the social being were examined and dissected in detail by thousands of people who wove theories and claimed to have understood what Cuse and Lindelof had tried to make them understand.

The mysterious sequence of numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42, which are repeated in the lives of the protagonists -what was special to the young Walt or the conspiratorial “Initiative Dharma”- are some of these unknowns that the creators of the series enjoyed posing and in several cases never resolve.

For when the time came to issue your chapter double-end, almost two hours titled just The Endthe audience of the series is counted by millions, and the expectation was unusual.

59 countries were simultaneously the chapter, in a type of transmission that until now was reserved for the large sporting events in or of concern to humanity in the news.

In Argentina and in other parts of Latin america was two nights later by AXN, a signal that had the distribution rights in the region.

Although the final was not at the height of the phenomenon that was the series, because as it happened last year to Game of Thrones left a tendal of critics and fans disappointed, the perspective that gives the time knew how to locate Lost in the place that corresponds to him.

