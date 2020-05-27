The New Mutants: Where have you seen the cast members of the spin-off of X-Men?

The New Mutants has undergone many changes in the course of the initial development of the film. Fox delayed the release date, the important roles underwent a change of cast, there were numerous reshoots and even the movie had changes from villain. Where we know the actors?

The New Mutants follow a new cast of teenage X-Men. A group of young mutants held in a secret facility, struggling to save themselves.

The film will be premiered on August 28, 2020 in the united States after several postponements.

After several years of delays, The New Mutants finally has an official release date and a trailer chic to accompany you.

The New Mutants follow a new cast of teenage X-Men. While facing unknown hazards, they must learn to hone their powers.

The new gang of mutants will have a lot to deal with when The New Mutants hits theaters in April, so don’t blame if they are too distracted to worry about the universe X-Men.

The film focuses on the five new mutants and the woman who helps them to manage their powers. Most of the cast of The New Mutants you already have a fan base established in their previous work.

Let’s take a look at the stars of this movie and where we have seen in previous projects.

Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane)

Maisie Williams plays Rahne Sinclai , alias superhero Wolfbane, in The New Mutants.

She has the power to change form to a wolf. In the comics original, Rahne is scottish and comes from an environment very religious where you are taught to repress and hate their powers.

Of course, most of the people know of Maisie Williams playing Arya Stark from 2011 to 2019 in Game of Thrones.

Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie / cannonball)

Charlie Heaton plays Sam Guthrie, whose nickname is Cannonball in the movie, The New Mutants.

The power of Sam Guthrie allows you to create a field of explosion in the battle. In the comics, is the co-leader of the New Mutants. Sam Guthrie is from Kentucky and he worked as a miner of coal before discovering his powers. He joined the coal mines to help support his family when his father died.

Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things. Return to Stranger Things when it debuts the fourth season.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin / Magik)

In The New Mutants , Anya Taylor-Joy plays the role of Illyana Rasputin, also known as Magik .

Illyana is Russian and the younger sister of a character of Deadpool . Their powers include teleportation and sorcery. Anya Taylor-Joy has an impressive resume of film and television.

Anya Taylor-Joy has left a big mark in the world of horror films to appear on The Witch in 2015.

Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar)

Blu Hunt plays Danielle Moonstar in The New Mutants.

She is a native-american and part of the tribe Cheyenne. In the comics, Danielle Moonstar acts as the other leader of the New Mutants next to Cannonball. Sometimes in the comics, his alias is Psyche or a Mirage.

Blu Hunt appeared on The Originals in 2017. Later, she got a role on a regular series in the series of Netflix, Another Life.

Henry Behind (Roberto da Costa / sunspot)

Henry Behind plays the superhero solar Sunspot real name Roberto da Costa.

In the comics The New Mutants , Roberto is the son of a rich businessman afro-brazilian mother and a white american. Their powers include the manipulation of heat and light, solar absorptance and massive explosions.

If you like dramas, teens, it is likely that you have seen Henry Behind before in Teen Wolf and 13 Reasons Why.

Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes)

In the comics The New Mutants , Dr. Cecilia Reyes, played by Alice Braga in the movie, has origins in Latin american and works as a doctor in medicine.

She is also a mutant with the power to create a field of protective force. She acts as a mentor and guide. Unlike many mutants, Cecilia prefers to live a normal life.

Alice Braga has appeared in the movies City of God, I Am Legend , Predators, On the Road, Elysium and The Shack.