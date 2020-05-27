Miranda Kerr is again in love, do you know who is the billionaire young man who has conquered it?

Has found new love after her separation from Orlando Bloom in 2013, and that is that despite the fact that in your moment-to-Miranda Kerr has attributed some relationships, these comments were that, rumours. Now, however, the model does not hide and strolling hand-in-hand with her boyfriend matter-of-factly. But who is the lucky man that has won your heart?





VIEW GALLERY







This is one of the names that figure in the list Forbes of the richest in the world, despite the fact that it is still very young. Evan Spiegel has only 25 years (seven less than the model), but it has gained a foothold on this prestigious list thanks to your mobile app Snapchat, a service of posts and photos, instant, with which he has managed to amass a fortune of nearly a million and a half euros. A single gold for one of the more attractive women in the world.



VIEW GALLERY





The couple was able to see a few days strolling through the Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles, which left with some plants and flowers that they had bought. Also I grasped of what, more loving, and dressed in comfortable clothes and sport, in el airportwhere billed their suitcases before boarding the plane to make a romantic travel only for two to a destination unknown. Regardless of prying eyes, Miranda and Evan walked hand in hand, without letting go, and the dedication of glances, hugs and kisses, showing that they are willing to live their relationship without hiding.



VIEW GALLERY





The small Flynn, the loop continues by joining Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr a year and a half after their separation

Miranda Kerr, share confidences with the ‘top’ of the time: ‘My son Flynn has been the most happy of my life’

Miranda Kerr denies her relationship with millionaire James Packer: ‘I’m single’

Miranda Kerr divorced from Orlando Bloom in 2013. The former spouse has maintained a cordial relationship thinking of the good of their son Flynn, who until now was the only man in Miranda’s life. At this time the model has been linked with other billionaires like James Packer, currently a partner of Mariah Carey, and Steve Bing, former spouse of Elizabeth Hurley, relationships that were not confirmed.