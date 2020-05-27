Milla Jovovich is already shooting the new movie of Monster Hunter “

As we wrote a while ago, every time there are more film adaptations of video games to movies. On this occasion, the film, which is in the process of filming, is one that is based on the video game Monster Hunter and will be starring Milla Jovovich.

Milla Jovovich upload a photo from the shoot



As we can see, the other day, the actress Ukrainian up this photo to Instagram:

















And accompanied with the following text:

First day of filming for the movie Monster Hunter based on the epic game Monster Hunter World. As you can see, my character is just as glamorous as usual! (;)) (…) I’ve been trained for this day since February, so I am very excited to begin production!

So, the filming has already begun, and, at least, the effects of makeup to appear flawless.

The actress who is already accustomed to making films based on video games

Milla Jovovich is an actress with a great artistic journey. He started his career very strong, with movies unforgettable as The fifth element or Joan of Arc. However, one of its signs of identity throughout his career, he has been be the protagonist of the saga Resident Evilthat ended last year.

















The adaptation to the big screen Resident Evil it was one of the first adaptations of video games to movies I remember, because it happened back in 2002.

It is also curious is that most of the movies of the saga Resident Evil to be directed by Paul W. S Anderson, the director of Monster Hunter and that, in addition, is your current partner.





How to adapt the Monster Hunter to movie format?



One of the big questions that we have many, is to see how to adapt to a narrative formatas is the film, a video game, as the Monster Hunter that, as we all know, focuses quite a bit on the gameplay, and leave aspects such as plot or characters aside.

What is more possible is that the directors throw of imaginationbased solely on the premises of the lore of the game. In any case, let’s hope that both Milla Jovovich, as Anderson and the rest of the members of the project are up to the task.

