It is sweet! Sia spent a million dollars on a chandelier in the form of NEPE.

The singer Sia has caused great controversy in the social networks to confess in a recent interview he had with a radio station of the u.s. that had been spent a million dollars in a chandelier whose shape appeared to be quite a male member.

During the interview we got to know several details curious of the life of Sia, who says that he likes to make friendship with the famous stars of television and even bragged that the members of the Clan Kardashian-Jenner, as your best friend, thing that she ever believed that would happen.

The singer spoke about how a professional masseur and instructor of meditation has been key for her to survive the quarantine, and also talked about what motivated her to adopt two young girls and the disappointment that had to see that his marriage was a failure.

Sia reveals some secrets on the radio

Sia mentioned in the interview that she had bought a large house, in which you could find several things that seemed sostificadas but that in reality did not have much sense as it happens with a chandelier in the shape of a virile member. The house had a value of $ 1.2 million, money that he earned thanks to the success of “Dusk Till Dawn”, a song that I threw together to Zayn Malik.

“There’s a chandelier, shaped like a male member. I don’t know why I chose it, but it is quite oval and when I hung it I noticed that it looked like a lot of pen*s is uncircumcised,” said the singer to the radio.

Currently Sia is giving promotion to “Together”, the first single from their new studio album and film “Music”. The song was written by the singer and by Jack Antonoff and the music video has the participation of Maddie Ziegler, who had already worked with her in previous projects.

