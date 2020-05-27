Documentary of basketball to not miss Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’

Basketball: A Love Story

2018

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the interviewees for the ambitious documentary “Baseball: A Love Story’.

(Harry How/Getty Images)



An ambitious production of ESPN that there is to enjoy a long and passionate love letter to basketball. Lasts 20 hours, divided in 10 chapters and 62 small stories interconnected with each other to reconstruct not only milestones sports at amateur level, collegiate and professional, but also social, cultural, political, economic, racial, and artistic related to the development of this game in the united States. The director Dan Klores and his team conducted 165 interviews with some of the coaches, commissioners, players and players and legends, including Bill Russell, Dr. J, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’neal, Charles Barkley, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, David Stern, Yao Ming, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and a long etcetera. It is a long-term therapy so that it will not cost you so much work to overcome The Last Dance.

Where to see it: in the normal programming of ESPN or ESPN Play.



Basketball: A Love Story TRAILER from ESPNFrontRow on Vimeo .