Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have an appointment very romantic

In 3 days it will be new year and nothing better than to pass to the side of the person that you love, therefore, Camila Horse and Shawn Mendes decided to spend the last festivals of the season together.

Recently, the singer revealed in an interview what would be your plans for it, traveled to the hometown of your fiance to receive the 2020 and I recently had a appointment super romantic.

In social networks circulate videos of Shawn and Camilaboth decided to go to a restaurant Toronto. Although the place was not romantic or luxurious, the couple showed just how in love they are, because in the images it is seen that their relationship is so cute just like any other.

Camila I had already spoken about it on sharing of samples of affection in public or in their social networks, and she simply enjoyed the company of her boyfriend, who gave him several kisses during your appointment. Awwww!

It seems that she needed the pampering of your boyfriend to cheer, because after the controversy over his comments in the past, their fans were concerned to see her listless, but Shawn the makes you happy.

The singer also proved to be very gentlemanly, so when they left, he put the scarf and ensured that they were protected from the cold.